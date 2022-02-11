Adele Surprises Fans With Wild Night Out On The Town

Adele may have a song called "I Drink Wine," however, her relationship with alcohol apparently isn't that straightforward. While she may enjoy adult beverages, back in 2021, she revealed that she had stopped drinking for a particular reason. "[Because] I'm gearing up to come back I'm having to cut out my drinking," Adele told her fans and followers in October 2021 during an Instagram Live, per Cosmopolitan. On top of wanting to be ready to get back to work and explaining that during the COVID-19 lockdown that her drinking had increased, the singer added, "I'm always a bit hungover on Monday morning ... It got earlier and earlier, the drinking."

The following month, during an interview with Oprah Winfrey (via Today), Adele noted that there was another reason for her fixation on alcohol: "It took my dad from me." After mentioning her father who died in May 2021, she continued, "Well, when I was going through everything a couple of years ago, when I was going through my divorce, yes ... At first, I was probably keeping the alcohol industry alive. But you know, once I realized that I had a lot of work to do on myself, I stopped drinking and I started working out lots and stuff like that to keep me centered."

However, although Adele cut back on alcohol, she never said she planned to eliminate it entirely. In fact, she was just spotted in a London club, partying way harder than we ever expected.