What Chrishell Stause Avoids To Prevent Awkwardness With Ex Jason Oppenheim

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim shocked "Selling Sunset" fans when they announced their split in December 2021 after just over six months of dating. Their entire relationship took place between the third and fourth seasons of the real estate reality show, the latter of which has yet to air. In August 2021, Chrishell told E! News' Daily Pop that she and Jason dated for two months before announcing their relationship to the world. "You don't want to share with everybody and get all their opinions before you really know what it is," she explained. Then, in July 2021, the real estate agent took to Instagram to post a series of photos from a group vacation in Italy in which it was abundantly clear that she and Jason were officially an item.

Fans enjoyed seeing Chrishell and Jason's social media posts together as they shared a blissful first few months as a couple. When they revealed their break-up, also via Instagram, fans were understandably disappointed. Jason was the first to post an explanation to his page, which was pasted over an adorable snap of the duo. He wrote that they had "different wants regarding a family" but continued "to have the utmost respect for one another." He added, "Chrishell is ... one of the best things that has ever happened to me." Since the two still have to work together, it's understandable that things may get a bit awkward from time to time. However, Chrishell has a way to avoid this.