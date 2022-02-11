What Chrishell Stause Avoids To Prevent Awkwardness With Ex Jason Oppenheim
Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim shocked "Selling Sunset" fans when they announced their split in December 2021 after just over six months of dating. Their entire relationship took place between the third and fourth seasons of the real estate reality show, the latter of which has yet to air. In August 2021, Chrishell told E! News' Daily Pop that she and Jason dated for two months before announcing their relationship to the world. "You don't want to share with everybody and get all their opinions before you really know what it is," she explained. Then, in July 2021, the real estate agent took to Instagram to post a series of photos from a group vacation in Italy in which it was abundantly clear that she and Jason were officially an item.
Fans enjoyed seeing Chrishell and Jason's social media posts together as they shared a blissful first few months as a couple. When they revealed their break-up, also via Instagram, fans were understandably disappointed. Jason was the first to post an explanation to his page, which was pasted over an adorable snap of the duo. He wrote that they had "different wants regarding a family" but continued "to have the utmost respect for one another." He added, "Chrishell is ... one of the best things that has ever happened to me." Since the two still have to work together, it's understandable that things may get a bit awkward from time to time. However, Chrishell has a way to avoid this.
Chrishell Stause doesn't want to party too hard
In an interview with Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" on February 9, Chrishell Stause dished about working with her boss, Jason Oppenheim, who also happens to be her ex-boyfriend. The "Selling Sunset" star engaged in a series of rapid-fire questions with the television host, including one in which Cohen asked if she ever feels awkward around Jason. Chrishell responded that she only feels awkward "if alcohol is involved." While she didn't get a chance to explain further, anyone who is a fan of the real estate reality show knows that the group often gets together for after-work parties and dinners, which always feature booze.
On February 3, fellow "Selling Sunset" co-star Mary Fitzgerald told Us Weekly that Jason is still "madly in love" with Chrishell. It was for this reason that Mary was so "surprised" when the pair announced their split. "It's sad because I love them together," she told the publication. She added that Jason loved Chrishell so much that he was considering changing his stance on having kids before they called it quits. Mary believes that if Jason and Chrishell felt the same way about having kids, "it would've worked out." Since the duo broke up due to wanting different things in life rather than a lack of love, it makes sense that there still might be feelings between the two of them, which could bubble up to the surface during a night of drinking. We'll have to see how it plays out on "Selling Sunset."