Larry Birkhead Reportedly Fuming Over The Anna Nicole Smith Biopic
On February 8, 2007, Anna Nicole Smith died of an accidental overdose while staying at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The 39-year-old had lived a headline-making life, which was marred by tragedy. While much of the media chose to focus on her Playboy career and her controversial decision to marry 89-year-old millionaire J. Howard Marshall II in 1994, she also suffered great heartbreak. This included the death of her 20-year-old son, Daniel Smith, in 2007 and a messy paternity battle over her daughter, Dannielynn, who was born that same year. In the end, even her death was shrouded in controversy as shady details emerged and her family fought over her decomposing body, per Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
Following the model's death, the drama didn't ease up. The legal battle she was waging over her late husband J. Howard Marshall's estate raged on, as did the paternity feud over Dannielynn. In the end, Smith's lawyer and final husband (sort of), Howard K. Stern, lost and Birkhead was named Dannielynn's father, per CNN. Since then, Birkhead has been a dedicated dad and has never forgotten his ex. This past February 8, he shared a touching tribute to Smith on the 15-year anniversary of her death, writing, "Today, I remember your heart, your soul and your beauty, both inside and out." He also thanked Smith's fans "for helping keep her memory alive," but it seems he's not appreciative of all the attempts to keep telling the blonde bombshell's story.
Larry Birkhead is reportedly fuming
It's been over a decade since Anna Nicole Smith's death but the 1993 Playmate of the Year remains as fascinating to Hollywood as ever. Just one day before the 15-year anniversary of her death, The Wrap confirmed that Francesca Gregorini was set to direct a film about the model's final days. Currently titled "Hurricanna," the biopic will reportedly hone in on the very last hours of her life, focusing on "a 36-hour odyssey with her therapist, leading up to the model's death." Betty Gilpin of "GLOW" fame was in talks to play Smith but a scheduling conflict dropped her out of the running. Meanwhile, Holly Hunter is said to still be the frontrunner for the role of Smith's therapist, Khristine.
There is one person who won't be tuning in, however. Smith's ex, Larry Birkhead, is said to be "pissed" about the direction the film is taking. According to TMZ, he claims that Smith spent the last 36 hours of her life feeling sick and in bed, so there's nothing interesting to report on from that specific timeframe. He also argued that a movie about Smith should focus on her and not her therapist, reportedly claiming that the plot of "Hurricana" could be compared to making an Elvis biopic that focused on the toilet on which he died. The outlet went on to note that Birkhead isn't against a film being made, per se, he simply wants it to tell Smith's entire life story.