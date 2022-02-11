Larry Birkhead Reportedly Fuming Over The Anna Nicole Smith Biopic

It's been over a decade since Anna Nicole Smith's death but the 1993 Playmate of the Year remains as fascinating to Hollywood as ever. Just one day before the 15-year anniversary of her death, The Wrap confirmed that Francesca Gregorini was set to direct a film about the model's final days. Currently titled "Hurricanna," the biopic will reportedly hone in on the very last hours of her life, focusing on "a 36-hour odyssey with her therapist, leading up to the model's death." Betty Gilpin of "GLOW" fame was in talks to play Smith but a scheduling conflict dropped her out of the running. Meanwhile, Holly Hunter is said to still be the frontrunner for the role of Smith's therapist, Khristine.

There is one person who won't be tuning in, however. Smith's ex, Larry Birkhead, is said to be "pissed" about the direction the film is taking. According to TMZ, he claims that Smith spent the last 36 hours of her life feeling sick and in bed, so there's nothing interesting to report on from that specific timeframe. He also argued that a movie about Smith should focus on her and not her therapist, reportedly claiming that the plot of "Hurricana" could be compared to making an Elvis biopic that focused on the toilet on which he died. The outlet went on to note that Birkhead isn't against a film being made, per se, he simply wants it to tell Smith's entire life story.