Zendaya's New Wax Figure Has People Divided

How do you know when a celebrity has made it big? When they get their own celebrity wax figure, of course! Admittedly, celebrity wax figures can be a bit unnerving because of how realistic some of them look. However, there are also ones that look horrifyingly bad and don't actually resemble the celebrity with their facial features or expressions.

Who could forget Madame Tussauds' bad take on Nicki Minaj's "Anaconda" music video, or Ariana Grande's expressionless wax figure that caused fans to vent their frustrations on Twitter? Despite the intense amount of work — "about 350 hours," according to The Washington Post — that it takes to create these wax figures, it's practically impossible to get unanimous recognition for the finished product.

Zendaya is the latest celebrity to get her own wax figure, and while she hasn't publicly commented on what she thinks of the wax work, fan reaction has been divided.