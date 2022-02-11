Zendaya's New Wax Figure Has People Divided
How do you know when a celebrity has made it big? When they get their own celebrity wax figure, of course! Admittedly, celebrity wax figures can be a bit unnerving because of how realistic some of them look. However, there are also ones that look horrifyingly bad and don't actually resemble the celebrity with their facial features or expressions.
Who could forget Madame Tussauds' bad take on Nicki Minaj's "Anaconda" music video, or Ariana Grande's expressionless wax figure that caused fans to vent their frustrations on Twitter? Despite the intense amount of work — "about 350 hours," according to The Washington Post — that it takes to create these wax figures, it's practically impossible to get unanimous recognition for the finished product.
Zendaya is the latest celebrity to get her own wax figure, and while she hasn't publicly commented on what she thinks of the wax work, fan reaction has been divided.
Zendaya's new wax figure sparks debate online
On February 9, Madame Tussauds London unveiled Zendaya as the latest celebrity to receive her own wax figure. In an announcement posted on Instagram, the famed wax figure museum reimagined Zendaya in wax form, wearing a hot pink satin pantsuit, stilettos, and diamond earrings. The actor has a displeased look to her face, with her lips pursed and eyes staring off into space. Needless to say, fans were not happy with the likeliness and made their opinions heard on Twitter and Instagram.
"They did her so wrong," one user wrote in the comments of the Instagram post, whereas another said Zendaya looked "more like a mix of Kylie Jenner and Nicki Minaj." Fans were even more opinionated on Twitter, with one wondering why the "Euphoria" actor looked "like a flight attendant." Another user tweeted that Zendaya's wax figure "looks like she wants to speak to the manager." However, not all were upset by the unveiling. "That wax figure looks almost exactly like zendaya idk what y'all are talking about," a Twitter user countered, whereas another person joked that Zendaya's beauty cannot be emulated and the museum "did their best."
While fans made their opinions heard, it remains to be seen if Madame Tussauds will make any changes to Zendaya's figure. They previously had to redo Beyoncé's wax figure after fans slammed the museum of "whitewashing" the singer, according to Time.