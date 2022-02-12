Farrah Abraham's Latest Money Making Scheme Has Fans Seriously Grossed Out

Fans are totally disgusted by Farrah Abraham's Poopie Slime toy available for purchase on her and her daughter Sophia's website. "Somebody save this girl, please," one TikTok user pleaded after discovering Farrah's toy in a video. The sale of the crude children's item comes shortly after Farrah seemingly teased the sale of actual human waste on her adults-only OnlyFans page. Farrah later denied selling her feces, though, writing on Twitter, "...just for the record, I've actually never s*** into a jar and I've never s****ed anywhere. Would say it's a hazard to probably do [so]," according to Heavy.

Farrah was later outraged when Barstool Sports clowned about the ridiculous money making scheme. "You do not have my consent on posting this and I've never done that," Farrah fired back at the outlet on Twitter, adding, "Sorry to s*** buyers."

The shocking controversy has drawn the attention of Farrah's cast mates, including "Teen Mom: Family Reunion" star Ashley Jones, who referred to Farrah on Twitter as "the one that s**** in a cup on camera for money." Ashley's harsh words come after Farrah sparked outrage among "Teen Mom" fans when the star hurled a racist insult at cast member Cheyenne Floyd on the latest episode of "Family Reunion," per The Sun. It appears no matter what she's doing, Farrah always raises a stink.