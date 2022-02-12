Farrah Abraham's Latest Money Making Scheme Has Fans Seriously Grossed Out
"Teen Mom OG" star Farrah Abraham may be in the midst of her grossest controversy yet. The scandalous reality star is no stranger to shocking the public. In January, Farrah was arrested for allegedly slapping a security guard at a nightclub. Footage published by TMZ showed Farrah belligerently battling an officer trying to detain her outside the bar. While the video was jaw-dropping, the combative arrest is far from Farrah's first attention-grabbing headline.
Over the years, Farrah has gained quite the reputation for stirring up nasty drama with production and her co-stars on "Teen Mom." In spite of her antics, Farrah has taken advantage of her spotlight, no matter how negative, to see through a countless number of business ventures. From an attempted music career, to pedaling her own professional sex tape, Farrah has tried every avenue to bring in a paycheck. The long list of failed endeavors includes a frozen yogurt store, furniture sales, and fitness brand, per Starcasm. But Farrah's current venture into children's products is turning some heads after her latest cash-grab appears to involve the sale of something seriously disturbing.
Farrah Abraham's new product belongs in the toilet
Fans are totally disgusted by Farrah Abraham's Poopie Slime toy available for purchase on her and her daughter Sophia's website. "Somebody save this girl, please," one TikTok user pleaded after discovering Farrah's toy in a video. The sale of the crude children's item comes shortly after Farrah seemingly teased the sale of actual human waste on her adults-only OnlyFans page. Farrah later denied selling her feces, though, writing on Twitter, "...just for the record, I've actually never s*** into a jar and I've never s****ed anywhere. Would say it's a hazard to probably do [so]," according to Heavy.
Farrah was later outraged when Barstool Sports clowned about the ridiculous money making scheme. "You do not have my consent on posting this and I've never done that," Farrah fired back at the outlet on Twitter, adding, "Sorry to s*** buyers."
The shocking controversy has drawn the attention of Farrah's cast mates, including "Teen Mom: Family Reunion" star Ashley Jones, who referred to Farrah on Twitter as "the one that s**** in a cup on camera for money." Ashley's harsh words come after Farrah sparked outrage among "Teen Mom" fans when the star hurled a racist insult at cast member Cheyenne Floyd on the latest episode of "Family Reunion," per The Sun. It appears no matter what she's doing, Farrah always raises a stink.