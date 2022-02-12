The Real Meaning Behind Dolly Parton's Blue Bonnet Breeze

Country music legend Dolly Parton is gearing up to release a brand new album on March 4 called "Run, Rose, Run," per iHeartCountry. This will mark Parton's first solo album drop in nearly a decade, as her website details. The last solo music collection she recorded before this was "Blue Smoke," which was released in 2014. Although "Run, Rose, Run" isn't out yet, Parton has begun to tease the album, and on Wednesday, February 9, she tweeted that a track from the album, "Blue Bonnet Breeze," would be released on February 11.

"I have a special surprise for y'all! This Friday, I'm releasing my new song Blue Bonnet Breeze off of my upcoming album #RunRoseRun ... I can't wait to share it with you!" Parton wrote. "Blue Bonnet Breeze" has since been released, and it's a tune Parton fans are sure to enjoy. Her music vault traditionally includes songs that not only sound great, but they also tell a story that touches her listeners, and "Blue Bonnet Breeze" is no exception.