The Real Meaning Behind Dolly Parton's Blue Bonnet Breeze
Country music legend Dolly Parton is gearing up to release a brand new album on March 4 called "Run, Rose, Run," per iHeartCountry. This will mark Parton's first solo album drop in nearly a decade, as her website details. The last solo music collection she recorded before this was "Blue Smoke," which was released in 2014. Although "Run, Rose, Run" isn't out yet, Parton has begun to tease the album, and on Wednesday, February 9, she tweeted that a track from the album, "Blue Bonnet Breeze," would be released on February 11.
"I have a special surprise for y'all! This Friday, I'm releasing my new song Blue Bonnet Breeze off of my upcoming album #RunRoseRun ... I can't wait to share it with you!" Parton wrote. "Blue Bonnet Breeze" has since been released, and it's a tune Parton fans are sure to enjoy. Her music vault traditionally includes songs that not only sound great, but they also tell a story that touches her listeners, and "Blue Bonnet Breeze" is no exception.
Dolly Parton's Blue Bonnet Breeze tells the story of a complicated love connection
As reported by iHeartCountry, on Friday, February 11, Dolly Parton released "Blue Bonnet Breeze," a single from her upcoming album which dives into a complex love story. "The story is old, it's often been told / Of a rich city boy and poor country girl / Their families tried hard to keep them apart / But they became each other's world," Partin sings, per Genius. These words are representative of lovers who, like the characters of Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet," have a rocky road ahead on their journey toward love, as they come from two different worlds.
"Thank you for letting me share this tale about star-crossed lovers with you," Parton wrote in an Instagram caption about the song. The lyrics of the track end tragically with the words, "They drove faster and faster, as fast as could go / 'Til they crashed in a field of bluebonnets below / They placed a marker saying may you rest in peace / Now their souls soar together in the blue bonnet breeze." This emotional finale shows off how Parton is able to create meaningful, plot-driven music that deeply impacts and touches the hearts of her audience.
Dolly Parton's new music serves as a companion to her upcoming novel
"Blue Bonnet Breeze," Dolly Parton's second single release from her impending album, "Run, Rose, Run," is an emotional love story set song. Parton's website states that the soon-to-be-released music collection, which will be out on March 4, will coincide with the iconic singer's book of the same name. The novel was co-written with bestselling author James Patterson, and in it, Parton tells a story that intertwines with her "Run, Rose, Run" 12-song collection. In a statement on her site, Parton explained how "Blue Bonnet Breeze" connects to the plot of the book.
"I came up with the idea for 'Blue Bonnet Breeze' because two of the characters decide to begin working together on a song ... I just chose a Romeo and Juliet kind of story ... and it's actually one of my very favorites from this album. It could be a movie of its own!" she said. Parton is a multi-talented entertainer, and when the book and album are officially out in March, fans will likely be lining up to read and listen!