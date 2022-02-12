What's The Meaning Of The Joker And The Queen By Ed Sheeran And Taylor Swift? Here's What We Think

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift have teamed up once again on their latest song, "The Joker and The Queen" remix. Sheeran and Swift go way back, with their first meet-up dating back to 2012, according to People. The duo made music magic later that year on the duet "Everything Has Changed" from Swift's hit album "Red." The "Everything Has Changed" music video is beloved by Swifties and Sheerios alike, as it follows two school-aged children, who look like Sheeran and Swift's mini-mes, as they explore an innocent romance.

The two musicians' closeness sparked dating rumors years ago, but both superstars have confirmed they are just extremely close friends."We've gotten matching Scottish folds, made each other arts and crafts Christmas presents, vacationed with our families, and had each other's backs," Swift told Rolling Stone in 2014. "He is the James Taylor to my Carole King, and I can't imagine a time when he wouldn't be."

Fast forward to October 2021, when Sheeran teased that the remix of his sweet song "The Joker And The Queen" would feature "an American artist" and it sounded "beautiful," per Capital FM. Now that the new single is here, listeners want to know the true meaning of "The Joker and The Queen" remix. Here's what we think.