What's The Meaning Of The Joker And The Queen By Ed Sheeran And Taylor Swift? Here's What We Think
Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift have teamed up once again on their latest song, "The Joker and The Queen" remix. Sheeran and Swift go way back, with their first meet-up dating back to 2012, according to People. The duo made music magic later that year on the duet "Everything Has Changed" from Swift's hit album "Red." The "Everything Has Changed" music video is beloved by Swifties and Sheerios alike, as it follows two school-aged children, who look like Sheeran and Swift's mini-mes, as they explore an innocent romance.
The two musicians' closeness sparked dating rumors years ago, but both superstars have confirmed they are just extremely close friends."We've gotten matching Scottish folds, made each other arts and crafts Christmas presents, vacationed with our families, and had each other's backs," Swift told Rolling Stone in 2014. "He is the James Taylor to my Carole King, and I can't imagine a time when he wouldn't be."
Fast forward to October 2021, when Sheeran teased that the remix of his sweet song "The Joker And The Queen" would feature "an American artist" and it sounded "beautiful," per Capital FM. Now that the new single is here, listeners want to know the true meaning of "The Joker and The Queen" remix. Here's what we think.
Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift lay their cards flat on 'The Joker and The Queen'
Ed Sheeran enlisted Taylor Swift to help portray a vulnerable love on "The Joker and The Queen." Both Sheeran and Swift sing from the perspective of lovers shedding their poker faces to share their authentic selves with one another. "And I know you think that what makes a king / Is gold, a palace, and diamond rings / When I fold, you see the best in mе / The joker and the queen," they croon.
"The Joker and The Queen" music video sees a continuation of the story Sheeran and Swift introduced in the "Everything Has Changed" visual, with the childhood friends grown into young adults missing one another while apart at university. (Yes, even the kids from the "Everything Has Changed" video reprised their roles for this reunion.) The second chapter of the story offered up some nostalgia for the stars' dedicated listeners, with one fan commenting on YouTube, "This song is like an acknowledgment to Taylor and Ed's beautiful friendship."
Sheeran's muse for the love song, his wife Cherry Seaborn, also has ties to Swift. Mr. and Mrs. Sheeran actually reconnected at Swift's legendary East Coast Fourth of July party in 2015. "I was texting [Seaborn], and she was like, 'I'm in Rhode Island at a 4th of July party,' and I was like, 'So am I,'" he told People. "I kinda said to Taylor, 'Can I invite one of my old schoolmates?' The rest is history."