The Real Meaning Behind Taylor Swift's Run Featuring Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran have released three songs together over the years — the hit track "End Game," which appeared on the singer's 2017 album "Reputation," as well as the duets "Everything Has Changed" and "Run," which were both supposed to appear on "Red." According to Swift, "Run" is the first song she and Sheeran ever wrote together. "The first time we wrote, we sat in a hotel room in Arizona," she told Australia's NOVA FM. "We just kind of wrote and wrote and wrote and just like laughed and had the best time and became really close friends and then decided to write again a couple weeks later at my house in LA."

"Everything Has Changed" made the cut, but sadly, "Run" did not. Still, Sheeran remained hopeful, explaining during an interview on Capital FM, "'Run' has just been there for years and years, and I've never really wanted to nudge Taylor about it, because it's, you know, it's her song and her thing." Of course, he was thrilled when it reappeared on "Red (Taylor's Version)." Sheeran gushed, "It's really great. And I'm so happy it's seeing the light of day."

Now, what about those lyrics and the song's meaning? As it turns out, the song will feel familiar to many.