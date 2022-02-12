Hillary Clinton Leaves Nothing Unsaid In Her Latest Jab At Donald Trump
It's no secret that Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump do not like each other. The two political figures have criticized each other ever since they ran for president in 2016. Clinton, of course, lost to Trump during that presidential election even though she won the popular vote, according to ABC News.
Much of Clinton's momentum was stalled during the 2016 election cycle because of the drama surrounding her use of a private email server while she was secretary of state. The FBI conducted an investigation into her emails in July 2016 and condemned her for being "careless" for using the server to handle highly classified information, but noted that nothing criminal was committed.
Still, Trump continued to use the email server as political leverage to undermine Clinton during and after the election, repeatedly calling on his supporters to chant, "Lock Her Up!" at rallies (per The Washington Post). However, Clinton has now had the last laugh and shaded Trump in the most savage way after a new report claimed that the former president treated White House documents dirtier than she did.
Hillary Clinton is making money off Donald Trump's catchphrase
Hillary Clinton did not waste any time selling merchandise about Donald Trump's obsession with her emails amid a report that the former president disposed of documents, drafts, and memos in the White House toilet. Clinton made her sales pitch on social media on February 12, writing that the "But Her Emails" hats were being offered "just in time for Galentine's Day, and the news that Trump was flushing documents down White House toilets." The post included a photoshopped picture of her wearing the hat, which is currently being sold on her non-profit organization website, Onward Together.
Clinton's swift marketing opportunity comes after Maggie Haberman, a New York Times journalist and author of the forthcoming "Confidence Man" — a book about Trump's presidency — revealed that the White House toilet was repeatedly clogged with documents after the former president read them. "I learned that staff in the White House residence would periodically find the toilet clogged," Haberman told CNN. "The engineer would have to come and fix it, and what the engineer would find would be wads of, you know, clumped up printed wet paper."
Haberman then clarified to host Brianna Keilar the clogs were not as a result of toilet paper, but "either notes or some other piece of paper that they believe he had thrown down the toilet." However, Trump has denied toiletgate, calling the reports "fake" and "categorically untrue" in a statement (via NBC News).