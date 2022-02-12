Hillary Clinton Leaves Nothing Unsaid In Her Latest Jab At Donald Trump

It's no secret that Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump do not like each other. The two political figures have criticized each other ever since they ran for president in 2016. Clinton, of course, lost to Trump during that presidential election even though she won the popular vote, according to ABC News.

Much of Clinton's momentum was stalled during the 2016 election cycle because of the drama surrounding her use of a private email server while she was secretary of state. The FBI conducted an investigation into her emails in July 2016 and condemned her for being "careless" for using the server to handle highly classified information, but noted that nothing criminal was committed.

Still, Trump continued to use the email server as political leverage to undermine Clinton during and after the election, repeatedly calling on his supporters to chant, "Lock Her Up!" at rallies (per The Washington Post). However, Clinton has now had the last laugh and shaded Trump in the most savage way after a new report claimed that the former president treated White House documents dirtier than she did.