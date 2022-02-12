The Freeing Advice Channing Tatum Says He Received From Zoë Kravitz

It can be stressful trying to keep up with all of the latest fashion trends and the influencer girlies on Instagram, and we're just normal people. Imagine what it must be like when you're dating one of the most legitimately stylish and beautiful people in the world. Imagine what it must be like for Channing Tatum — a gorgeous man yes but not exactly known for his drip — to be dating Zoë Kravitz, a woman who has probably been impossibly chic since birth (especially considering her parents are Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz).

Well, what if we were to tell you that Kravitz has bestowed some of her fashion wisdom onto Tatum, who has in turn shared it with the rest of the world? And, even better, that whole effortless thing is part of the trick. In an interview for VMAN magazine with former co-star Jonah Hill, Tatum explained the bit of advice that set him free, courtesy of his girlfriend.