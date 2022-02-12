The Freeing Advice Channing Tatum Says He Received From Zoë Kravitz
It can be stressful trying to keep up with all of the latest fashion trends and the influencer girlies on Instagram, and we're just normal people. Imagine what it must be like when you're dating one of the most legitimately stylish and beautiful people in the world. Imagine what it must be like for Channing Tatum — a gorgeous man yes but not exactly known for his drip — to be dating Zoë Kravitz, a woman who has probably been impossibly chic since birth (especially considering her parents are Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz).
Well, what if we were to tell you that Kravitz has bestowed some of her fashion wisdom onto Tatum, who has in turn shared it with the rest of the world? And, even better, that whole effortless thing is part of the trick. In an interview for VMAN magazine with former co-star Jonah Hill, Tatum explained the bit of advice that set him free, courtesy of his girlfriend.
Channing Tatum says Zoë Kravitz helped his style
Unlike his girlfriend Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum didn't grow up the child of show business royalty and fashion icons to boot. "I grew up in the South, and you don't wear anything but like, white t-shirts and chains everywhere," Tatum told Jonah Hill in the VMAN interview. He explained that as he began to get more modeling work, he was getting more exposed to high fashion in the highly stylish cities of New York City and Los Angeles. "When I moved to L.A., dressing became a bit of a chore, it was just another suit for another talk show," he said.
So how did he get over the sartorial hump? With the help of some solid advice from Kravitz, of course. "Then some friends of mine, like you and Zo [Zoë Kravitz], were like, 'Why don't you just wear what you wear? Why don't you just be you?'" Tatum said, teasing Hill for not giving him fashion tips earlier.
It doesn't look like Tatum has totally abandoned the white t-shirts just yet, but his Instagram shows he's also been open to exploring more creative fashion — like spectacular Versace bathrobes.