Jennifer Lopez Reveals The Sweet Present Ben Affleck Just Made For Her

The 2000s was truly an unmatched era in the pop-culture realm. It was the decade of pop stars like Britney Spears and Kelly Clarkson, plus TV was in its prime with "The Simple Life," "The OC," and "Gilmore Girls" dominating the airwaves. The 2000s also brought along some celebrity moments that will surely go down in history such as that Britney Spears head-shaving incident, and the release of Kim Kardashian's sex tape and her newfound fame. But the era additionally saw some iconic celebrity couples that we just don't see the likes of today. One such couple is, of course, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

The two met on set of their 2001 movie "Gigli," but Lopez was married to Cris Judd at the time. However, the pair became extremely close, and following Lopez's divorce in 2002, they started a romantic relationship. Thus began Bennifer's reign as Hollywood's It-couple. But in 2004, after their relationship was the subject of intense media scrutiny for two years, Lopez and Affleck would end their engagement in 2004.

Despite the two going on to wed others, Affleck and Lopez would find their way back to each other in 2021. The famous couple continues to show off their lasting love, especially with Affleck's latest present to Lopez.