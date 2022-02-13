Fans Had A Surprising Reaction To Dolly Parton's T-Mobile Commercial

Is there anyone who doesn't love Dolly Parton? The superstar singer and actor is one of the most beloved celebrities in the world. It's not just Parton's amazing musical talent or her self-effacing humor. The unique singer-songwriter has been hailed as the "woman who inspires as much affection as any celebrity on Earth." Parton donated $1 million to develop the Moderna vaccine, but she is not comfortable being overly praised for her donation.

As it turns out, Parton doesn't want to be "worshipped." After being named Person of the Year in 2021 by People, the superstar explained why, saying, "Because there's a scripture in my Bible that talks about idol worship. And I see that happening all the time with movie stars and these celebrities. People literally worship them more than they worship God. And I just — I cringe at it sometimes." But Parton's pleas didn't stop her fans from going wild after her donation to Moderna. The BBC reported on a few of the memes, ranging from "It's 9-to-5 per cent effective" to a YouTube parody "Vaccine" to the tune of "Jolene," and so many more.

But her donation isn't the only reason she's been in the news in recent months. Fans had a surprising reaction to Parton's T-Mobile commercial at the 2022 Super Bowl.