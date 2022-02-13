Fans Had A Surprising Reaction To Dolly Parton's T-Mobile Commercial
Is there anyone who doesn't love Dolly Parton? The superstar singer and actor is one of the most beloved celebrities in the world. It's not just Parton's amazing musical talent or her self-effacing humor. The unique singer-songwriter has been hailed as the "woman who inspires as much affection as any celebrity on Earth." Parton donated $1 million to develop the Moderna vaccine, but she is not comfortable being overly praised for her donation.
As it turns out, Parton doesn't want to be "worshipped." After being named Person of the Year in 2021 by People, the superstar explained why, saying, "Because there's a scripture in my Bible that talks about idol worship. And I see that happening all the time with movie stars and these celebrities. People literally worship them more than they worship God. And I just — I cringe at it sometimes." But Parton's pleas didn't stop her fans from going wild after her donation to Moderna. The BBC reported on a few of the memes, ranging from "It's 9-to-5 per cent effective" to a YouTube parody "Vaccine" to the tune of "Jolene," and so many more.
But her donation isn't the only reason she's been in the news in recent months. Fans had a surprising reaction to Parton's T-Mobile commercial at the 2022 Super Bowl.
Dolly Parton's ad sparked some unexpected criticism
Most fans loved Dolly Parton's Super Bowl 2022 ad. Even other brands got in on the praise, with Hellmann's posting a video of one of their employees bowing down after the ad and tweeting, ".@TMobile [hearts] Dolly." Another Twitter user gave a shout-out to T-Mobile, writing, "TMobile might get my business after that ad. I love Dolly Parton." Another fan tweeted, "switching to t-mobile immediately after that dolly parton commercial." Overall, the feedback for the commercial was pretty good because of ... well, Dolly Parton.
But because Twitter is Twitter, there were also a few haters, who didn't take it easy on the country singer. And it may come as a surprise, as Parton's work is usually universally beloved. One Super Bowl commercial critic tweeted, "Wow. @TMobile really missed the mark with their Dolly Parton commercial." Another Twitter user was harsher, claiming, "That Dolly Parton commercial was absolute garbage."
There were also negative comments about the T-Mobile commercial joking about the singer's chest, but one fan defended Parton and the telecompany by tweeting, "Except Dolly is in on the joke (and often initiates it) because she has a sense of humor." One of the best comments about the T-Mobile Super Bowl ad summed up the love for Parton by this tweet: "PSA: no matter how we feel about the T-Mobile commercial, what we're NOT going to do is slander Dolly Parton in any way." Word!