The Real Reason Dolly Parton Doesn't Want To Be Worshipped

Dolly Parton's humility is truly something to behold. Even though she's an internationally renowned superstar, Parton was still "skeptical" and felt it was "a lot of pressure" to be named People's "Person of the Year," she told the magazine. "But, yeah, it's like, I am not all that. I'm glad that I stand for enough stuff to where I'm not the worst person in the world."

Parton also believes that people shouldn't fall prey to "idol worshiping" celebrities — including herself. "...I don't want to be worshiped, because there's a scripture in my Bible that talks about idol worship. And I see that happening all the time with movie stars and these celebrities," Parton said, per People. "People literally worship them more than they worship God. And I just — I cringe at it sometimes." But Parton also cannot deny the impact of her influence. "But if I can set an example, then that's great."

Even though working for Parton might sound like a dream come true, don't expect to take advantage of her kindness. When it comes down to business, Parton isn't someone you play around with. "I'm a good boss, I think," Parton noted. "I try to rule with love and compassion. But also, there's a fine line that says, 'She's not a pushover.' I'm a fair and honest person. I like to be as friendly as I can and love the people that work with me and I like to have them love me."