Joe Burrow's Super Bowl Arrival Has Fans Talking
Joe Burrow is no doubt the breakout star of the NFL 2021 season. Making his Super Bowl debut at the championship game February 13, Joey B brings with him the support of dedicated Cincinnati Bengals fans. Bengals fans adore Burrow not only for his help securing their team's first slot at the big game since the 1988 season, but also his swagger and confidence as the league's new superstar.
Just ask Los Angeles Rams player and Burrow's opponent Odell Beckham Jr., who spoke to why Burrow is so likable. "If you look up cool in the dictionary, there's a picture of [Joe] with some Cartier shades," OBJ said, per ESPN. From his rimless sunglasses, locker room cigar breaks, and icy grills with his LSU teammate Ja'Marr Chase, it's clear why Burrow earned the nickname Joe Shiesty. "They're definitely real," Burrow said of his diamond chain at a January press conference when asked if his jewelry was fake. "I make too much money to have fake ones."
As if he would put his fashionista ways on hold on game day, Burrow's Super Bowl arrival has fans talking about more than his football game.
Joe puts the 'Brrr' in Burrow at Super Bowl LVI
Joe Burrow's Super Bowl outfit is turning the heads of fans. Arriving to SoFi Stadium February 13, Burrow was filmed rocking a black and grey striped suit paired with Dior x Air Jordan 1 Lows. The star athlete also accessorized with black shades and a matching wide-brimmed hat, which football fans are comparing to Cam Newton.
Fans were seemingly impressed that Burrow pulled out all the stops for his outfit ahead of kick-off. "BRRRRRRRRRRRR," one Instagram user commented under the Bengals' post showing off Burrow's stylish Super Bowl look. "THAT FIT IS SASSY ASF," another fan raved. Other fans couldn't get enough of Burrow's drip, predicting his confidence ahead of the game would translate on the scoreboard later. "How can you not [love] Joe Shiesty," one Instagram user wrote.
For Burrow, his swagger off the field is his key to success in uniform. "I think at quarterback, you know, confidence might be the most important trait that you have," Burrow said, per CNBC. Clearly, if drip won Super Bowls, Burrow would have already taken home the Lombardi trophy.