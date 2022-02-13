Joe Burrow's Super Bowl Arrival Has Fans Talking

Joe Burrow is no doubt the breakout star of the NFL 2021 season. Making his Super Bowl debut at the championship game February 13, Joey B brings with him the support of dedicated Cincinnati Bengals fans. Bengals fans adore Burrow not only for his help securing their team's first slot at the big game since the 1988 season, but also his swagger and confidence as the league's new superstar.

Just ask Los Angeles Rams player and Burrow's opponent Odell Beckham Jr., who spoke to why Burrow is so likable. "If you look up cool in the dictionary, there's a picture of [Joe] with some Cartier shades," OBJ said, per ESPN. From his rimless sunglasses, locker room cigar breaks, and icy grills with his LSU teammate Ja'Marr Chase, it's clear why Burrow earned the nickname Joe Shiesty. "They're definitely real," Burrow said of his diamond chain at a January press conference when asked if his jewelry was fake. "I make too much money to have fake ones."

As if he would put his fashionista ways on hold on game day, Burrow's Super Bowl arrival has fans talking about more than his football game.