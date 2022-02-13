The Song In Bud Light's Super Bowl 2022 Commercial Enlists The Help Of A Music Icon

Super Bowl LVI was held on February 13, featuring the Los Angeles Rams versus the Cincinnati Bengals. While many tuned into the big game to see the Cinderella-team Bengals take on the mammoth Rams, others were watching for what happened in between the plays — namely, the commercials. Super Bowl commercials have become a mainstay of the culture surrounding the game, with companies taking the opportunity to debut new products or create an advertising campaign worth millions of dollars, according to Variety. These ads have created plenty of memorable moments, including talking frogs and a weird take on "1984." And the commercials for Super Bowl LVI were no different.

Budweiser, which has often used the Super Bowl to launch incredible ad campaigns, is using their time during 2022's big game to launch a new product: Bud Light Next, reported CNN. The new beer is Budweiser's first attempt at creating a 0 carb option, while still claiming to have all that great beer taste. "Bud Light Next is the 'next generation of light beer for the next generation of beer drinkers,'" Bud Light's vice president of Marketing Andy Goeler told CNN.

And as part of their advertising campaign, Bud Light enlisted the help of a music icon.