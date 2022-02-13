Salma Hayek Stole Hearts In This Super Bowl Commercial
Hollywood goddess Salma Hayek appeared in a BMW Super Bowl commercial and played a role that is apt for someone like her — Greek goddess, Hera.
In the much-awaited commercial, the "Eternals" actor starred opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger, where the two decided to retire as gods and ditch Mount Olympus for somewhere far greater. Their idea of greener pastures happened to be Palm Springs, but they — especially Schwarzenegger's Zeus — soon realized that the California oasis isn't all that it's cracked up to be. Zeus found himself having to use his powers to help their new friends and discovered that he couldn't quite operate electronic appliances like the lowly microwave and a simple light switch.
"That's it! I'm done with this place!" he said out of sheer frustration. But Hayek's Hera saved the day by showing him that there's something good in America, after all, and it comes in the form of an all-electric BMW. "I figured you could use a little pick-me-up," she responded.
People loved seeing Salma Hayek in the BMW Super Bowl commercial
While Salma Hayek starred opposite the literal terminator Arnold Schwarzenegger in the BMW Super Bowl commercial, all eyes were on her. Many took to Twitter to express how much they loved watching her, even if it only lasted a few seconds.
"Who's your Super Bowl MVP? @salmahayek. Salma Hayek is my MVP," one fan wrote. "Seeing Salma Hayek in a commercial made my night," tweeted another. "Me getting up from the couch when Salma Hayek came out in a commercial," joked another fan, tweeting a photo of a very intrigued looking LeBron James.
Hayek was clearly pleased to star in the ad. On Instagram, the actor shared multiple posts to tease the commercial, asking everyone to tune in. "2.13.22 is going to be huge! So excited about my @BMWUSA #ad co-starring @Schwarzenegger...Trust me, it's electrifying! @BMW #BMWElectric," she wrote, along with a sneak peek of the commercial. In a separate post, she shared a portrait of her and Schwarzenegger clad in their Zeus and Hera outfits and wrote, "Hera and Zeus are ready for THE big weekend." All the teasing seems to have paid off! The commercial just goes to prove that Hayek is indeed a real-life goddess.