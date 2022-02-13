Salma Hayek Stole Hearts In This Super Bowl Commercial

Hollywood goddess Salma Hayek appeared in a BMW Super Bowl commercial and played a role that is apt for someone like her — Greek goddess, Hera.

In the much-awaited commercial, the "Eternals" actor starred opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger, where the two decided to retire as gods and ditch Mount Olympus for somewhere far greater. Their idea of greener pastures happened to be Palm Springs, but they — especially Schwarzenegger's Zeus — soon realized that the California oasis isn't all that it's cracked up to be. Zeus found himself having to use his powers to help their new friends and discovered that he couldn't quite operate electronic appliances like the lowly microwave and a simple light switch.

"That's it! I'm done with this place!" he said out of sheer frustration. But Hayek's Hera saved the day by showing him that there's something good in America, after all, and it comes in the form of an all-electric BMW. "I figured you could use a little pick-me-up," she responded.