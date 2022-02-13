Eminem's Halftime Show Gesture Rocks Twitter

Eminem has a long career of being controversial. Slim Shady is no stranger to ruffling audiences' feathers, as evidenced by his countless lyrics covering taboo, if not inflammatory, topics. The outspoken rapper raised eyebrows when he got even more outspoken about his political affiliation in recent years, when he released a scathing freestyle cypher at the 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards absolutely laying into former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Eminem has also made his alignment with the Black Lives Matter movement public, supporting scandalized NFL player Colin Kaepernick through the athlete's protest of police brutality by kneeling for the National Anthem. Em spoke out against Kaepernick's critics in an interview with Sway Calloway, speaking to the pain behind his necessary protest. "If you feel like you should stand for the anthem, stand for the anthem," Eminem explained. "That's fine. But you also need to realize that this is America and people have died for these rights to be able to protest and to be able to take a knee."

Kneeling has been a hotly debated issue for the NFL, which reportedly forbade Super Bowl LVI halftime performers from doing the gesture ahead of the show, according to Puck. However, like he hinted in his 1999 song "Just Don't Give A F**k," Eminem isn't afraid to break the rules – and his actions made a big impression on social media.