Eminem's Halftime Show Gesture Rocks Twitter
Eminem has a long career of being controversial. Slim Shady is no stranger to ruffling audiences' feathers, as evidenced by his countless lyrics covering taboo, if not inflammatory, topics. The outspoken rapper raised eyebrows when he got even more outspoken about his political affiliation in recent years, when he released a scathing freestyle cypher at the 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards absolutely laying into former U.S. President Donald Trump.
Eminem has also made his alignment with the Black Lives Matter movement public, supporting scandalized NFL player Colin Kaepernick through the athlete's protest of police brutality by kneeling for the National Anthem. Em spoke out against Kaepernick's critics in an interview with Sway Calloway, speaking to the pain behind his necessary protest. "If you feel like you should stand for the anthem, stand for the anthem," Eminem explained. "That's fine. But you also need to realize that this is America and people have died for these rights to be able to protest and to be able to take a knee."
Kneeling has been a hotly debated issue for the NFL, which reportedly forbade Super Bowl LVI halftime performers from doing the gesture ahead of the show, according to Puck. However, like he hinted in his 1999 song "Just Don't Give A F**k," Eminem isn't afraid to break the rules – and his actions made a big impression on social media.
Eminem takes a stand by taking a knee
Despite reports he was supposedly asked not to, Eminem kneeled during his Super Bowl LVI halftime performance, the New York Post reports. After rapping his hit song "Lose Yourself," Eminem took a knee on stage, resembling Colin Kaepernick's controversial protest of police brutality that led to his exit from the NFL. The move was widely applauded by fans, who were shocked Eminem took a stand against the league.
"Straight up: Eminem taking a knee to stand in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick is what made this #SuperBowl actually SUPER!" one fan tweeted. "However you feel about him, sticking it to a league that has had treacherous hiring practices with Black coaches and likely colluded to keep a man out of the league via every owner's approval, it's lovely," another fan tweeted. One Twitter user summed up Em's irreverent actions simply, writing, "Legend behaviour."
Fellow halftime performer Dr. Dre also reportedly went against the wishes of the NFL by keeping an anti-police lyric in his performance of his 1999 hit "Still D.R.E." when he rapped in part, "still not loving the police," per The Washington Times. It seems the 2022 halftime show will be remembered beyond even beyond its iconic performances.