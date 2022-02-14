Kendrick Lamar's Halftime Look Has People Comparing Him To Michael Jackson

Super Bowl LVI took place on February 13 and saw two incredible teams face off for the Lombardi Trophy: the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Rams had a type of home-field advantage, as the big game was held in Los Angeles for the first time since 1993. In that game, the Dallas Cowboys routed the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN, and featured an incredible halftime show performed by none other than Michael Jackson. It would make sense, then, that the halftime show for Super Bowl LVI would also feature iconic musicians, though this time there was a group of them.

The halftime show for 2022 saw Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem join forces to put on a quite enjoyable experience that focused on hip hop and rap for the first time in the Super Bowl's history. With a surprise appearance by 50 Cent, these incredible artists took viewers and fans through a catalogue of their various rap and hip hop hits from the '90s (and delving into the early '00s). While Lamar may not have quite fit into this category, he nevertheless brought the hits, singing "Alright" in a section of the show that was sure to capture the attention of viewers.

Aside from Lamar's obvious talent, it was his homage to the late Michael Jackson that had people talking the most.