The Relatable Way Meghan Markle Gets Prince Harry To Stop Talking In Public
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are arguably one of the most famous couples in the world right now. The two have pretty much hit the front page of every newspaper and gossip magazine going, and haven't been afraid to gush about one another on occasion.
Of course, there was that infamous 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, where pretty much no stone was left unturned as they shared details on their high-profile lives. In the wide-ranging sit-down, Harry revealed how he felt Meghan saved him from being "trapped" in the royal family, as he claimed he "would not have been able to" step back from his duties if it "were it not for Meghan," as he "didn't see a way out." Prince Charles' son continued, via Metro, "I was trapped but I didn't know I was trapped, but the moment I met Meg and our world collided in the most amazing of ways."
But while the parents of two seem to be just as happy together as they are famous, as with most couples, there are those times when one just wants the other to be a little bit quiet. And it turns out Meghan in particular has a pretty interesting way of letting Harry know when she thinks it's time to keep schtum.
Meghan Markle's special signal to Prince Harry
Shhh! We know an apparent little secret Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share when the former wants the latter to stop speaking. According to a February video from YouTube's the Body Language Guy, also known as Jesús Enrique Rosas, Meghan uses a body touch to let Harry know what she's thinking without having to say it out loud.
Rosas described the subtle move as a "signal that she applies so many times to end conversations" and pointed out a number of times where she used it, including her appearance during Commonwealth Day in 2019, her Annual Salute to Freedom Gala appearance, and, the big one, their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. In the latter, he claimed Meghan "wanted Harry to stop talking" so "she used that touch that is more like a tap."
But it turns out the understated move can also have another, somewhat similar meaning too. Rosas pointed out another occasion where Meghan tapped a lady on the arm "then goes to grab her purse," explaining, "touching the lady and grabbing her purse means, 'let's go.'"
Another signal the former "Suits" star seemingly makes use of? A "long blink," which Rosas claimed is "a common signal that the person doesn't want to be there." Interesting!
The big reveal of the apparent silent signal Meghan uses come as the two raised a few eyebrows in February for staying equally silent as Queen Elizabeth II celebrated a huge milestone.