The Relatable Way Meghan Markle Gets Prince Harry To Stop Talking In Public

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are arguably one of the most famous couples in the world right now. The two have pretty much hit the front page of every newspaper and gossip magazine going, and haven't been afraid to gush about one another on occasion.

Of course, there was that infamous 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, where pretty much no stone was left unturned as they shared details on their high-profile lives. In the wide-ranging sit-down, Harry revealed how he felt Meghan saved him from being "trapped" in the royal family, as he claimed he "would not have been able to" step back from his duties if it "were it not for Meghan," as he "didn't see a way out." Prince Charles' son continued, via Metro, "I was trapped but I didn't know I was trapped, but the moment I met Meg and our world collided in the most amazing of ways."

But while the parents of two seem to be just as happy together as they are famous, as with most couples, there are those times when one just wants the other to be a little bit quiet. And it turns out Meghan in particular has a pretty interesting way of letting Harry know when she thinks it's time to keep schtum.