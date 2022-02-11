Harry And Meghan Are Reportedly Facing A Strange Issue In Their Neighborhood

Despite all attempts to remain out of the headlines, it seems Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are perpetually plagued by even the most tangential of matters. Whether it's Piers Morgan's apparently endless vendetta against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for, from what most can garner, Meghan lightly ghosting the media personality a handful of years ago, or the couple's ongoing estrangement from the British royal family, it looks as if Meghan and Harry can't ever get a break. The most recent example? Since early February, residents of the Santa Barbara neighborhood of Montecito, which the pair calls home, have pointed to their mansion as the origin point of a foul smell, which has bombarded the area for days.

As Curbed summarized on February 11, tabloids highlighted that despite the overwhelming odor's undeniable presence, Harry and Meghan have remained "silent" on the issue — a tidbit which could appear to imply that their silence is somehow indicative that they have caused the smell themselves. Though previous reports, in this way, purportedly attributed the smell as one that originated from their home — or, at the very least, insinuated that their home could be a possible source — it looks like the root of the stench is most likely from something else entirely.