Why Is Piers Morgan Slamming Meghan And Harry For Being Hypocrites?

Well over three years after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in 2018, it's been pretty well established that the only thing possibly more concrete than the nuptials of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is tabloid journalist and self-romanticized provocateur Piers Morgan's hatred of them. Morgan, a man who seems to intent on attacking the Duchess of Sussex stemming from a perceived personal slight when Meghan lightly ghosting him after they exchanged DMs and met once for a drink, has yet again produced another screed against them, which was published in the Daily Mail on September 27.

So what's the subject of ire for Morgan this time? As is strongly emphasized in the headline of the op-ed, Morgan castigated the Sussexes for what he called "hypocrisy" on their part. Or, as Morgan put it himself in his column, a "duplicity" which "comes from their pretense to loathe everything the Royal Family and Monarchy stands for, but at the same time gleefully milking their royal titles with the obscene greed of a sounder of swine, the term for a group of feral hogs that destroys everything in its path." But what exactly are his examples of this duplicity? And is there any credence to what Morgan is saying this time?