Hilaria Baldwin Shows Off Her Daring New Look

Hilaria Baldwin is sporting an all-new look. While she is essentially known for having beautiful long black or brown hair, the mother of six revealed her new, daring hairstyle on social media. On January 6, Baldwin celebrated her 38th birthday and shared a heartwarming photo at home in front of a small cake while her husband and children gathered beside her. "I told them if they wanted cake they'd either have to look at the camera or stare lovingly at me," she jokingly wrote in her caption. "Marilu chose the camera...Alec doesn't get cake."

Of course, Hilaria has also gone through a series of hard times throughout the years and continues to overcome obstacles today. In 2019, she suffered two miscarriages in the same year — one at 9 weeks and another at 4 months, per Page Six. In October 2021, her husband Alec fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins after a prop gun let off a live bullet while on the set of his film "Rust" in New Mexico, per ABC News. However, despite it all, Hilaria is prouder than ever to not only be a strong woman but to be resilient in all that is thrown her way — and her new hairdo is inspired by just that.