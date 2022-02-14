Hilaria Baldwin Shows Off Her Daring New Look
Hilaria Baldwin is sporting an all-new look. While she is essentially known for having beautiful long black or brown hair, the mother of six revealed her new, daring hairstyle on social media. On January 6, Baldwin celebrated her 38th birthday and shared a heartwarming photo at home in front of a small cake while her husband and children gathered beside her. "I told them if they wanted cake they'd either have to look at the camera or stare lovingly at me," she jokingly wrote in her caption. "Marilu chose the camera...Alec doesn't get cake."
Of course, Hilaria has also gone through a series of hard times throughout the years and continues to overcome obstacles today. In 2019, she suffered two miscarriages in the same year — one at 9 weeks and another at 4 months, per Page Six. In October 2021, her husband Alec fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins after a prop gun let off a live bullet while on the set of his film "Rust" in New Mexico, per ABC News. However, despite it all, Hilaria is prouder than ever to not only be a strong woman but to be resilient in all that is thrown her way — and her new hairdo is inspired by just that.
Hilaria chops off her hair in new look
Hilaria Baldwin has chopped off her hair and has credited her hairstylist Jared Riccardi for her fabulous bob. The yoga guru posted a sexy video on Instagram as she playfully turned for the camera in a sports bra while she flaunted her new look. "Ladies get your mantra on: "I am sexy, I'm fearless, I'm divine. I'm unbeatable, I'm creative...I am feminine, I am masculine...Hear no evil, speak no evil I am not the one to cross," she wrote. Her caption continued with lyrics from the viral song "I Am Woman" by Emmy Meli. "I am earthly, I am heaven I am what I like to be. When I ask for what I want somehow it find me."
Her video has over 59,000 likes and has caught the attention of hundreds — including her husband. "I mean...wow," Alec Baldwin commented. "I freakin love this cut on you! It was made for you seriously. Perfection," a fan wrote.
Hilaria and Alec have been inseparable ever since they met by chance at a New York City restaurant. The two married in June 2012 and will celebrate their 10-year wedding anniversary this year. Despite the 26-year age gap, Alec always thought his wife was wise beyond her years. "While she was in no hurry, she was very mature and clear about what she wanted — to be married someday," he said in a 2012 interview with The New York Times.