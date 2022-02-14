Eminem's Look At The Super Bowl Has Fans Asking A Lot Of Questions

Rapper Eminem stirred up quite the controversy at Super Bowl LVI when he took a knee in support of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick during his halftime performance... after it was reported that he was asked not to.

"Eminem wanted to take a knee during halftime today. The NFL said no way. The backstage clash reveals a larger truth about how the league uses legal threats as image management," Puck News founding partner Matthew Belloni tweeted prior to the big game starting. Still, officials for the NFL vehemently denied the report. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy later told the New York Times that they were in fact well aware that Eminem would be taking a knee during the halftime show because they "watched it during rehearsals this week." He went on to add that players, coaches, and any other personnel were free to kneel and would not have been disciplined for doing so.

Alas, that wasn't the only thing about Eminem's Super Bowl halftime performance that had others divided... and the reason why will probably raise an eyebrow or two.