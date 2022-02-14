Eminem's Look At The Super Bowl Has Fans Asking A Lot Of Questions
Rapper Eminem stirred up quite the controversy at Super Bowl LVI when he took a knee in support of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick during his halftime performance... after it was reported that he was asked not to.
"Eminem wanted to take a knee during halftime today. The NFL said no way. The backstage clash reveals a larger truth about how the league uses legal threats as image management," Puck News founding partner Matthew Belloni tweeted prior to the big game starting. Still, officials for the NFL vehemently denied the report. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy later told the New York Times that they were in fact well aware that Eminem would be taking a knee during the halftime show because they "watched it during rehearsals this week." He went on to add that players, coaches, and any other personnel were free to kneel and would not have been disciplined for doing so.
Alas, that wasn't the only thing about Eminem's Super Bowl halftime performance that had others divided... and the reason why will probably raise an eyebrow or two.
Fans are split when it comes to Eminem's darker brows
It didn't take long before eagle-eyed Super Bowl viewers took to Twitter to point out that Eminem was sporting a pair of noticeably darker brows during his "Lose Yourself" performance. "Ok, but are Eminem's eyebrows drawn on?" one curious fan tweeted. Meanwhile, another wrote, "Whoever filled in Eminem's eyebrows for the #HalfTimeShow used all of the eyebrow pencils in Ulta." Another viewer gave his own theory about what might have happened to the rapper's eyebrows in the days leading up to his performance. "A nervous breakdown before the Super Bowl drove Eminem to shave off his own eyebrows and then he had his manager draw them back on," the user tweeted.
Fortunately, however, the feedback wasn't all negative. "Eye brows!? this was the most iconic homage to old school rap. Mary J Blige was so beautiful she sounded Amazing ! and people are worried about Eminem's eyebrows," one user scoffed. Meanwhile, another penned, "Idk who does Eminem's eyebrows but I need an appointment! #SuperBowl"
The world may never know if Eminem really did darken his eyebrows with a makeup pencil, an eyebrow tint, or even microblading but if he did, he certainly wouldn't be the first celeb to hop on the trend...
Celebs love to enhance their brows
Model Chrissy Teigen got candid in November 2021 about her choice to have an eyebrow transplant surgery in an effort to achieve fuller, thicker eyebrows. "I never wear makeup if I can avoid it so I was so excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery," she revealed in an Instagram story, via People. "A little dark from the pencil but it's so cool to have brows again," she penned in another post with an after pic.
Meanwhile, celebrity Lena Dunham is none too shy about discussing her love of microblading. "I was too stunned to speak. On my face were two perfect brows, the same hard-to-capture brown as the hair on my head, multidimensional, thick in all the right places, giving my face a grounded seriousness I had been wishing for," she recalled to Vogue in 2017.
But that's not all. Helen Mirren is also a fan of microblading. "I'll tell you what I had done recently, which I love — I got my eyebrows tattooed," she confessed to Daily Mail in 2018. "I was fed up of my brows barely being there and when one of my girlfriends got it done, I thought that they looked great," she said. "They're very lightly and delicately done — but it means that when I get up in the morning and I have no make-up on, at least I have eyebrows," she continued."It's made a huge difference." Alas, celebs aren't the only ones wishing to enhance their brows...
Eyebrow transplants are growing in popularity
Eyebrow transplants are becoming all the new rage!
"We usually do eyebrow hair transplantation on those who have previously over-plucked and now want wider, thicker eyebrows. Or those who have naturally sparse brow hairs and want a fuller look and better shape," hair transplant surgeon Dr. Asim Shahmalak explained to Harper's Bazaar about the demand for the procedure and the kind of patients he typically sees. "Trichotillomania is a compulsive disorder where people pull their own hairs out. We can work on these patients to replace lost brow hairs once they have stopped pulling their hair for at least a year, meaning they have recovered and are unlikely to pull out a new set of brows," he continued.
Fortunately, the surgery is pretty straightforward with little downtime. According to Shahmalak the hairs are taken from the back of the patient's head and re-inserted in the eyebrow area one by one. "It requires two-to-three injections on the scalp and the brow, which will be uncomfortable for a couple of minutes. The procedure will then take between three-to-four hours in experienced hands," he added. All together, Shahmalak says that after four days the area should be healed and the grafts should be fully embedded in their new home. And voila! New eyebrows in no time!