People Are Already Sick Of Hearing About This New Celebrity Couple

Hollywood has certainly been love struck in the last year as several celebrity couples have been declaring their love to any media outlet willing to listen — and of course, to social media. Jennifer Lopez has opened up about Ben Affleck like never before, admitting that she feels so lucky to have gotten a second chance with the actor. She told People, "We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We're so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us."

Bennifer isn't the only couple struck by cupid's bow. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship has been getting a lot of attention, as have Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Their engagement was one for the reality television cameras, as Travis made sure that his proposal would look like the stuff that gothic love stories are made of. One source told E! News, "Travis escorted Kourtney down to the beach, where he had red and white florals set up in the shape of a heart. I could see Kourtney smiling from ear to ear and put her hand over her mouth looking surprised." While fans can't get enough of all their favorite celebrity couples and their constant PDAs, there's one couple out there that they already seem to be sick of, according to a new Nicki Swift poll.