Eminem's Daughter Was His Biggest Fan During His Super Bowl Moment
Eminem might be known as one of the most influential rappers of all time thanks to his chart-topping hits, such as "The Real Slim Shady" and "Lose Yourself," but he's also one of the most private public figures in the celebrity world. Plus, if there's one thing that Em is proud of more than his music and his accomplishments, it's his family, which includes his daughter Hailie Jade Scott. Back in 2020, Eminem made it no secret that he was a proud father, as he revealed on "Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson" that "being able to raise kids" is his most important life accomplishment. Eminem also gave props to his daughter for having "no babies" and "just a boyfriend" and being able to carry a 3.9 GPA while studying psychology at Michigan State University, per People.
Eminem's daughter Hailie also has a lot of love for her daddy, as demonstrated in a social media post she shared at the 2022 Super Bowl.
Hailie Jade Scott is one proud daughter
Hailie Jade Scott is certainly one proud daughter as she got to witness her father Eminem bring an entire stadium down during his halftime performance at the 2022 Super Bowl along with Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Snoop Dogg. Hailie shared a photo of herself on Instagram and captioned it with, "Here for the halftime show, staying for Stafford," in reference to the Los Angeles Rams' quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Hailie was also accompanied by Alaina Mathers, who Eminem adopted after her mother Dawn Scott, the twin sister of Em's ex-wife Kim Scott, died. In addition to Hailie and Alaina, Eminem is also the father of 19-year-old Steve Laine, according to Page Six. No word on whether or not Eminem and his family visited his pop-up restaurant Mom's Spaghetti in Downtown Los Angeles while they were there, but there's no doubt that the rapper's lyrics were sung by almost every Cincinnati Bengals and L.A. Rams fan at the SoFi Stadium. It's no wonder Hailie looks like she's beaming with pride.