Eminem's Daughter Was His Biggest Fan During His Super Bowl Moment

Eminem might be known as one of the most influential rappers of all time thanks to his chart-topping hits, such as "The Real Slim Shady" and "Lose Yourself," but he's also one of the most private public figures in the celebrity world. Plus, if there's one thing that Em is proud of more than his music and his accomplishments, it's his family, which includes his daughter Hailie Jade Scott. Back in 2020, Eminem made it no secret that he was a proud father, as he revealed on "Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson" that "being able to raise kids" is his most important life accomplishment. Eminem also gave props to his daughter for having "no babies" and "just a boyfriend" and being able to carry a 3.9 GPA while studying psychology at Michigan State University, per People.

Eminem's daughter Hailie also has a lot of love for her daddy, as demonstrated in a social media post she shared at the 2022 Super Bowl.