Kanye West's Super Bowl Appearance With North And Saint Didn't Go As He Expected

After inciting a war against Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson, Kanye "Ye" West put his Instagram tirade behind him for an outing with his children. Early on February 13, Ye put Davidson on blast on social media, exposing a supposed text message from Kim's new guy. "NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN," Ye wrote under a screenshot of a text from Davidson, who seemed to write a peace offering to Ye, vowing to keep a respectful distance from his family, according to TMZ.

Ye has battled Kim over their children since their divorce commenced, so it's no secret the "Donda" musician has harsh feelings about the SKIMS mogul potentially welcoming a new man into their four kids' lives. After his IG rant, Ye took to the platform again to show off his afternoon with his two eldest children, daughter North, 8, and son Saint, 6, Page Six reports. Ye doesn't usually share his personal life on social media, so the inside look at their outing came as a surprise to fans. "Do we got good seats, Northie?" Ye asked his girl in a video, then turning to his son, "Saint, these good seats?" The pair seemed too enthralled with a pair of football gloves Los Angeles Rams player Odell Beckham Jr. gave them before the game to respond. What Ye portrayed appeared to be the makings of a great day — but his Super Bowl appearance didn't quite go like the controversial superstar had planned.