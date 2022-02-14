Hillary Clinton Digs Into The Archives For Valentine's Day Photo With Bill
It's Valentine's Day and that means social media is loaded with throwback photos and sweet tributes from everyone who's anyone. From friends and family, to public figures and celebrities with millions of followers, no one's sitting out this V-Day. Let's face it, all relationships have ups and downs. People disagree and disappoint, making for difficult times. Being able to rise above those tough circumstances is what makes good relationships great and tributes on the sweetest day of the year all the more touching.
Going through the trenches in the public eye is even more impressive and one woman who seemingly handled it all with a huge amount of grace is none other than Hillary Rodham Clinton. The Monica Lewinsky scandal during her husband Bill Clinton's presidency tossed her world upside-down, and still the former first lady came out the other side.
And despite all she and Bill have been through, the serious highs and lowest lows of their marriage, Hillary knows how to celebrate when the party's good, although she's certainly not one to leave something unsaid! This Valentine's Day, Hillary took a trip down memory lane.
Fans sent some V-Day love to Hillary and Bill Clinton
To celebrate such a sweet national holiday, Hillary Clinton posted a throwback photo of her and Bill Clinton from the early days of their relationship and fans are loving it! She captioned it simply, "Happy Valentine's Day!" with a heart emoji. The post has garnered 45,000+ likes, and more than 2,200 retweets at the time of reporting. And of course, anyone in the public eye is going to have naysayers, but plenty of people sent well-wishes the couple's way this Valentine's Day.
One fan tweeted, "Happy Valentine's day to you and President @BillClinton , America's most wonderful and caring couple. Thank you for everything you do and I hope you have a very special day." Another responded, "The cutest couple ever! Happy Valentines Day!" There were even a few people on Twitter who pointed out that young Hillary resembled "Midsommar" star Florence Pugh.
Hillary wasn't the only politician to get in on the Valentine's action, however. Joe Biden was quick to send out a tweet to his wife, Dr. Jill Biden. The president has this to say about his wife on the national day for love 2022: "You're the love of my life and the life of my love, Jilly. Happy Valentine's Day."