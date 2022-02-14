Hillary Clinton Digs Into The Archives For Valentine's Day Photo With Bill

It's Valentine's Day and that means social media is loaded with throwback photos and sweet tributes from everyone who's anyone. From friends and family, to public figures and celebrities with millions of followers, no one's sitting out this V-Day. Let's face it, all relationships have ups and downs. People disagree and disappoint, making for difficult times. Being able to rise above those tough circumstances is what makes good relationships great and tributes on the sweetest day of the year all the more touching.

Going through the trenches in the public eye is even more impressive and one woman who seemingly handled it all with a huge amount of grace is none other than Hillary Rodham Clinton. The Monica Lewinsky scandal during her husband Bill Clinton's presidency tossed her world upside-down, and still the former first lady came out the other side.

And despite all she and Bill have been through, the serious highs and lowest lows of their marriage, Hillary knows how to celebrate when the party's good, although she's certainly not one to leave something unsaid! This Valentine's Day, Hillary took a trip down memory lane.