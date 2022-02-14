Tom Brady's Super Bowl Joke Has The Internet Cracking Up

Ahead of Super Bowl LVI, Tom Brady posted a screenshot of his phone to Twitter, showing a calendar reminder that the Super Bowl was about to kick off. Perhaps because he wasn't playing in the game, Brady captioned his post simply: "S**t..." The tweet immediately went viral, racking up 22K retweets and 353K likes at the time of reporting. It also drew the attention of the NFL's official twitter handle. "There's always next year," the account wrote back, perhaps attempting to convince Brady to walk back his retirement call.

Despite making his retirement official after speculation broke that he would be hanging up his cleats for good in January 2022, Brady said on his SiriusXM podcast that he would "never say never" about returning to the NFL (via USA Today). His one-time teammate, Julian Edelman, also told the outlet it "wouldn't surprise him," should Brady decide to shelve retirement and make one last play at greatness.

According to a report from NFL.com, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are holding on to hope that the seven-time Super Bowl champion will suit up again and save them the trouble of finding a new quarterback. "The Buccaneers are leaving the door open for Tom Brady in case the legendary quarterback changes his mind on retirement, and sources say they would do whatever is necessary for him to return — a possibility Brady himself isn't completely ruling out," the report stated.