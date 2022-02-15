Sarah Palin Suffers Major Legal Blow

Sarah Palin was just hit with a serious L in the legal department. The controversial politician hit the headlines from August 2020 over a serious legal case, as she took on The New York Times by suing the prestigious publication for libel, per Politico.

As for why? The republican former Governor of Alaska — who went up against former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden alongside the late John McCain in the 2008 U.S. election — alleged that a 2017 article claimed that her political action committee may have contributed to politician Gabrielle Giffords being shot in 2011. It suggested they distributed a map that "showed 20 targeted electoral districts held by Democrats."

The first version of The New York Times article incorrectly claimed it was "clear" there was a link, though that terminology was corrected. The journalist who wrote it took responsibility for the error and the case was thrown out, but it was then brought back to court in 2019 after it was claimed the terminology "violated Palin's rights under federal court rules to pursue evidence and testimony about the episode before a definitive ruling on her suit," according to Politico.

But things then took another turn in February 2022 — and not the kind of turn Palin was hoping for.