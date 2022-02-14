NHL Star Ron Duguay Finally Confirms What We Suspected About Sarah Palin's Love Life

Sarah Palin and Ron Duguay sitting in a tree! Around three years after splitting with her ex-husband, Todd Palin, it looks like the politician has a new love in her life. Duguay confirmed he's dating Sarah in a text exchange with Daily Beast. The outlet quizzed the athlete on his relationship status, asking, "Are you dating Sarah Palin?" to which he replied, "Hi. Yes." And there we have it!

The two sparked dating speculation after Duguay was spotted standing by Sarah's side amid her lawsuit against The New York Times, attending a court hearing with her on February 11. When asked at the time about their relationship, Duguay said he and Sarah were "friends" and noted, "I'm here to support her."

The two don't appear to have popped up on each other's social media accounts just yet, though. Sarah did share a snap from the court visit on Instagram on February 11, though it only showed her, not Duguay, and she captioned it by writing, "Back into courtroom... closing remarks should be today — after 4 years."

She did acknowledge their romance a few days earlier, though. "He's my buddy. We have hockey in common," she told Page Six on February 3.

Duguay also has a marriage in his past, as he was previously wed to model Kim Alexis from 1993 until 2016.

As for where this somewhat unexpected romance will go? It looks like we'll have to watch this space!