NHL Star Ron Duguay Finally Confirms What We Suspected About Sarah Palin's Love Life
Sarah Palin's love life has been quite the talked about topic over the years. The politician first came to the wider public's attention in 2008 as the vice-presidential nominee alongside fellow Republican, the late John McCain, when she was still married to Todd McCain, but just over a decade later, in August 2019, the two went their separate ways.
Todd filed for the divorce from the governor of Alaska, claiming in legal documents that "they find it impossible to live together as husband and wife," according to Anchorage Daily News, while also citing "incompatibility of temperament" as the reason for their split. The two were high school sweethearts and were married for a whopping 31 years ahead of their divorce being finalized in March 2020.
After that, Sarah's love life appeared to be a little more under the radar, as she kept it pretty quiet if she was dating anyone. However, it seems like all that might have changed for "The Masked Singer"'s Bear, thanks to a pretty clear statement from NHL star Ron Duguay.
Ron Duguay and Sarah Palin are dating
Sarah Palin and Ron Duguay sitting in a tree! Around three years after splitting with her ex-husband, Todd Palin, it looks like the politician has a new love in her life. Duguay confirmed he's dating Sarah in a text exchange with Daily Beast. The outlet quizzed the athlete on his relationship status, asking, "Are you dating Sarah Palin?" to which he replied, "Hi. Yes." And there we have it!
The two sparked dating speculation after Duguay was spotted standing by Sarah's side amid her lawsuit against The New York Times, attending a court hearing with her on February 11. When asked at the time about their relationship, Duguay said he and Sarah were "friends" and noted, "I'm here to support her."
The two don't appear to have popped up on each other's social media accounts just yet, though. Sarah did share a snap from the court visit on Instagram on February 11, though it only showed her, not Duguay, and she captioned it by writing, "Back into courtroom... closing remarks should be today — after 4 years."
She did acknowledge their romance a few days earlier, though. "He's my buddy. We have hockey in common," she told Page Six on February 3.
Duguay also has a marriage in his past, as he was previously wed to model Kim Alexis from 1993 until 2016.
As for where this somewhat unexpected romance will go? It looks like we'll have to watch this space!