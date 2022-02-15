Fans Aren't Buying Rihanna's Latest Promise

Rihanna — music maker, SavageXFenty creator, and new mom-to-be — has made a promise to her fans. Her only problem is the fact that they don't believe her. With the news that Rihanna is expecting her first baby with long-time partner A$AP Rocky, the "Work" singer assured fans in an interview with ET, "Yes, you're still going to get music from me."

Apparently, fans aren't holding their collective breath now that Rihanna and A$AP are expecting a baby. With her last album released in 2016, it's understandable that fans are anxious for a new album from the star. Of course, they aren't the only ones who are excited about 2022. Rihanna's partner is pretty thrilled with everything going on as well. "I'm just excited for what I don't know yet. Everything is new to me," A$AP said. "So, I'm excited."

If the effort Rihanna put into her look for her pregnancy announcement somehow translates into new music, fans would be ecstatic, but don't think they're hanging on any promises from a music mogul who has a track record of treating fans like trash.