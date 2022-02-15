The Tragic Death Of Tyrese Gibson's Mother

"Fast and Furious" star Tyrese Gibson first revealed that his mother, Priscilla Murray, was battling COVID-19 and pneumonia on February 5. "My mother is in a coma, in ICU, with Pneumonia and she caught Covid they got her so sedated she can't breathe or even eat on her own......." he penned in a frantic Instagram post. "This has been going on all week I haven't posted [ I'm doing it this time cause I feel helpless this is my cry for help.... I need prayers the most sincere prayers from you prayer warriors," he continued. On February 9, however, Gibson shared a heartbreaking update. "The Doctor sat in this chair and just broke my heart by telling me there's pretty much nothing else that can be done to turn things around....." Still, Gibson remained hopeful. "I paused, and in my most sincere voice I asked him.... You ever heard of a man name Jesus Christ? Nothing is impossible for him," he added.

In the days leading up to his mother's death, Gibson also uploaded a video from much happier times when he surprised her with a brand new home on Mother's day... all while the cameras rolled on an episode of"The Oprah Winfrey Show".

Our most sincere condolences go out to Gibson and the rest of Murray's family and friends during this difficult time. May she rest in peace.