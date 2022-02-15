Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas' On-Screen Chemistry Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
The film that brought Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas together is finally coming out. Fans speculated they would never see their erotic thriller, titled "Deep Water," after it was pushed back twice from its November 2020 release date before being ultimately scrapped from the release schedule altogether, per Collider.
However, the drama surrounding the film's lead stars is what kept the buzz about "Deep Water" going, as Affleck's romance with de Armas, who is 16 years her senior, kicked off while on the set of their steamy film. "Their physical chemistry was so intense on set," an insider told People, "It's all anyone could talk about." The two actors' time on "Deep Water" kicked off a year-long, highly photographed relationship beginning at the start of quarantine. The couple ultimately ended their romance in January 2021, with de Armas reportedly initiating the split. "Their relationship was complicated," a source explained to People. While the source insisted the split was "amicable," an insider told the outlet Affleck was "upset" over the break-up.
The project behind their ill-fated relationship is no longer just legend now that the trailer for "Deep Water" dropped February 14, promoting a March release on streaming services. In reaction to the jaw-dropping new teaser, Affleck and de Armas' on-screen chemistry has viewers saying the same thing.
Exes Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' trailer leaves much to be desired
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, who portray husband and wife in "Deep Water," are seen in a rather compromising intimate position in the minute-long teaser for the film. As de Armas and Affleck get breathlessly close to one another in the clip, fans gave a big reaction to the first look on social media.
As one Twitter user described the teaser, "... the word I'm searching for is 'cringe.'" Another viewer on Twitter wrote in reaction, "This made me so uncomfortable ???" While the hype for the upcoming film is underscored by Affleck and de Armas' short-lived romance, many viewers weren't sold on their chemistry in the short trailer. "That whack ass PR stunt was for this," an unsatisfied fan wrote on Twitter.
One person who was over the moon about the performances in "Deep Water" was Affleck, who extensively praised his girlfriend-at-the-time's work. "The first time we read the scenes together, it became pretty clear she was going to do something exceptional with a very complex role," he gushed to Vogue Spain in April 2020 (via People). On de Armas' talent, Affleck continued, "Not only does she know how to do it with ease, she also manages to surprise you in every shot. Her talent is infinite." Well, we'll see whether the real-life exes surprise audiences when "Deep Water" is available for streaming in March.