Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas' On-Screen Chemistry Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

The film that brought Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas together is finally coming out. Fans speculated they would never see their erotic thriller, titled "Deep Water," after it was pushed back twice from its November 2020 release date before being ultimately scrapped from the release schedule altogether, per Collider.

However, the drama surrounding the film's lead stars is what kept the buzz about "Deep Water" going, as Affleck's romance with de Armas, who is 16 years her senior, kicked off while on the set of their steamy film. "Their physical chemistry was so intense on set," an insider told People, "It's all anyone could talk about." The two actors' time on "Deep Water" kicked off a year-long, highly photographed relationship beginning at the start of quarantine. The couple ultimately ended their romance in January 2021, with de Armas reportedly initiating the split. "Their relationship was complicated," a source explained to People. While the source insisted the split was "amicable," an insider told the outlet Affleck was "upset" over the break-up.

The project behind their ill-fated relationship is no longer just legend now that the trailer for "Deep Water" dropped February 14, promoting a March release on streaming services. In reaction to the jaw-dropping new teaser, Affleck and de Armas' on-screen chemistry has viewers saying the same thing.