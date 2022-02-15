What We Know About Simone Biles' Engagement

Jonathan Owens surprised Simone Biles with his proposal! The Houston Texans player posted about the proposal on Instagram, thanking friends for their help. Owens wrote: "Woke up this morning with a fiancée. Appreciate my dawg @don_julio314 for helping me set everything up, she really had no clue what was coming @zofrost, you went crazy on this one bro really made the night special @medronn." Many fans shipped Owens and Biles because they seemed so in love, and the NFL player understood the pressure the Olympic medalist was under. Before last year's Summer Games, Biles gushed to People about Owens. "He's the best because he also goes through it [as an athlete], so he knows exactly how it is in the process. It's been amazing to have him."

But after Biles got the "twisties" during the Summer Olympics and withdrew from the Tokyo Games, the world got to see how supportive Owens was of his girlfriend. The NFL player posted a poignant message of support for Biles on Instagram. Owens wrote: "Imma ride with you through whatever baby. Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday. You always gone be my champ baby and don't you ever forget that, i love you so much and i can't wait till you come home and i get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I'm always here for you baby -JO." Swoon.