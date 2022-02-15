What We Know About Simone Biles' Engagement
Happy news from queen Simone Biles! The Olympic gold medalist is engaged to Jonathan Owens, the 26-year-old safety for the Houston Texans. The 24-year-old posted photos of Owens proposing on Instagram, showing the NFL player on one knee, with Biles looking stunning in a black dress. "THE EASIEST YES," Biles captioned on Instagram. "I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCÉ @jowens_3."
People reported that Biles and Owens made their relationship Instagram official in August 2020. The sweet couple was apart for their first anniversary in 2021 because Biles was competing for Team USA at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Biles surprised many by withdrawing from the team final in the Summer Olympics last year. NPR reported the U.S. gymnastics superstar withdrew to preserve her mental health. After making her decision, Biles tweeted: "the outpouring love & support I've received has made me realize I'm more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before." The G.O.A.T. gymnast has been through so much, so fans are over the moon about Biles and Owens big news. This story is breaking, but we have some details about the engagement.
Jonathan Owens surprised Simone Biles with his proposal
Jonathan Owens surprised Simone Biles with his proposal! The Houston Texans player posted about the proposal on Instagram, thanking friends for their help. Owens wrote: "Woke up this morning with a fiancée. Appreciate my dawg @don_julio314 for helping me set everything up, she really had no clue what was coming @zofrost, you went crazy on this one bro really made the night special @medronn." Many fans shipped Owens and Biles because they seemed so in love, and the NFL player understood the pressure the Olympic medalist was under. Before last year's Summer Games, Biles gushed to People about Owens. "He's the best because he also goes through it [as an athlete], so he knows exactly how it is in the process. It's been amazing to have him."
But after Biles got the "twisties" during the Summer Olympics and withdrew from the Tokyo Games, the world got to see how supportive Owens was of his girlfriend. The NFL player posted a poignant message of support for Biles on Instagram. Owens wrote: "Imma ride with you through whatever baby. Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday. You always gone be my champ baby and don't you ever forget that, i love you so much and i can't wait till you come home and i get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I'm always here for you baby -JO." Swoon.