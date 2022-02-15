IOC Makes Heartbreaking Decision Amid Kamila Valieva Controversy

Many fans have been enjoying the celebration of Nathan Chen breaking a world record and feeling a sense of nostalgia over seeing Shaun White in his final Olympics competition. The women's figure skating events, however, have been filled with controversy. The complicated situation surrounding Russian skater Kamila Valieva is continuing to raise concern at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing. The impressive debut of the figure skater has been greatly overshadowed by the troubling scandal of her use of a banned substance. Valieva tested positive for trimetazidine — a heart condition medication that could benefit athletic endurance — on February 8, a day following her performance in the team competition that landed Russia gold.

According to Bleacher Report, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency said the positive test was delayed due to a COVID-19 surge in the laboratory after the samples were taken at the Russian national championship in late December. A week of chaotic chatter and speculation in Beijing has led to Valieva getting the green light for continuing competition, a major reason being that the 15-year-old is a "protected person" in this situation — one that is too young to comprehend the use of substances.

This directs a huge level of criticism on the adults surrounding her in the Russian Olympic Committee and a possibility for more figure skating feuds. According to ESPN, the continuing investigation will examine Valieva's coaches, doctors, nutritionists, and members of her personal team. The complex and highly-criticized rulings have led to another big change for medal celebrations within the women's figure skating events.