Dr. Dre Breaks Silence About Eminem's Controversial Super Bowl Moment

Contrary to popular online belief, Eminem's decision to take a knee while on stage during the Super Bowl halftime show wasn't actually a big "F*** You" to the NFL after all. At least, not according to Dr. Dre. In an interview with TMZ, Dre clarified that the NFL only made minor changes to the proposed show, and Eminem's silent nod to Colin Kaepernick wasn't among them. "Em taking a knee, that was Em doing that on his own," Dre said. "There was no problem with that." For what it's worth, the NFL has also released a statement saying they were aware the rapper planned to kneel and didn't try to stop him, per the Independent.

That's not to say there weren't a few changes here and there that the league asked the crew to take out — namely gang references at the beginning of Kendrick Lamar's set. But overall, everything was smooth sailing. "All in all, everybody came in, we were professional," Dr. Dre told TMZ. "Everybody was on time and really felt the magnitude of what this thing was, and what we were going to be able to accomplish."