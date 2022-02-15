Is Joe Gatto Reconciling With His Estranged Wife?
Fans were heartbroken to learn that "Impractical Jokers" star Joe Gatto would not return to the hit TruTV comedy series after the comedian announced some sad news on New Year's Eve. "Due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away," Joe wrote on Instagram. The comedian announced he was divorcing his wife of nearly 10 years, Bessy Gatto. "Now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids," he said.
Bessy commented on social media about how their kids, daughter Milana and son Remington, would factor into the split. "Although we will no longer be a couple, we will always be a family to our beautiful kids and we look forward to co-parenting together," she announced in a since-deleted Instagram post, per Us Weekly. Bessy also hinted at the split taking its emotional toll when she joked about being "broken" in a now-deleted TikTok, per Life&Style. It was later reported by Us Weekly that Bessy was seen shortly after Joe's announcement out and about in New York without her wedding ring, appearing as if their breakup was surely final.
However, fans can't help but wonder whether a reconciliation is on the horizon for the Gattos based on the funny man's latest Instagram post.
Joe and Bessy Gatto appear close amid their split
Reconciliation rumors swirled when Joe Gatto shared a selfie alongside his estranged wife Bessy Gatto from their Valentine's Day outing with their daughter, Milana. "What an amazing night," Joe wrote under the Instagram post featuring his daughter and wife. "Thanks to the Imagine Dragons for giving our daughter her first concert experience." Joe continued, "She was absolutely over the moon. As were her mom and dad to be there to see her jump and sing along like the little super fan she is."
Despite sparking rumors with their selfie together, an insider assured Page Six there is "nothing going on" between the estranged spouses. "As Joe said in his post on New Year's Eve, he is focusing on co-parenting his children and that's exactly what they're doing," the source said.
Interestingly, Bessy reminisced about a happy memory with her soon-to-be ex-husband and their kids by sharing a throwback video to Instagram on February 13. "That one time Remo did not want to get off the stage," the mom wrote under the video, which saw the comedian welcoming his children on stage, where their son Remington hammed it up for a cheering crowd. While the clip was Joe's first appearance on Bessy's IG since their split announcement, the only people who truly know about their relationship re the former Mr. and Mrs. Gatto themselves.