Is Joe Gatto Reconciling With His Estranged Wife?

Fans were heartbroken to learn that "Impractical Jokers" star Joe Gatto would not return to the hit TruTV comedy series after the comedian announced some sad news on New Year's Eve. "Due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away," Joe wrote on Instagram. The comedian announced he was divorcing his wife of nearly 10 years, Bessy Gatto. "Now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids," he said.

Bessy commented on social media about how their kids, daughter Milana and son Remington, would factor into the split. "Although we will no longer be a couple, we will always be a family to our beautiful kids and we look forward to co-parenting together," she announced in a since-deleted Instagram post, per Us Weekly. Bessy also hinted at the split taking its emotional toll when she joked about being "broken" in a now-deleted TikTok, per Life&Style. It was later reported by Us Weekly that Bessy was seen shortly after Joe's announcement out and about in New York without her wedding ring, appearing as if their breakup was surely final.

However, fans can't help but wonder whether a reconciliation is on the horizon for the Gattos based on the funny man's latest Instagram post.