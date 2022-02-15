How Blake Shelton Just Referred To Himself Is Melting Hearts
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are feeling all the feels on their first Valentine's Day as husband and wife. The loved-up couple got hitched on Shelton's Oklahoma ranch on the 4th of July weekend, and have been bragging on each other since then. On February 14, Stefani took to social media to declare her love for her man, sharing two posts that showcased the different sides to their ever-blossoming romance.
In the first share, Stefani posted a montage video of her and Shelton basking in the glow of their love. From Shelton's love declaration on "The Voice," to them just jamming together on stage. The No Doubt singer wrote "yeaa," before adding a smiling face with hearts emoji. A few hours later, Stefani shared a clip from her wedding. The intimate footage had Stefani and Shelton dressed in their wedding attire at a table. Stefani's youngest son, Apollo, walked in and Shelton leaned over and caught both mom and son in an embrace. He then smothered the boy in kisses while Stefani also planted a few on him. As the "Slow Clap" singer aptly puts it in her caption, "The stars, the moon, my whole world." What makes the offering even more special is that Stefani set the clip to the wedding song Shelton wrote for her, "We Can Reach the Stars."
Of course, Shelton was also excited to celebrate his first Valentine's with his wife. He also set social media alight with his moving tribute to Stefani.
Blake Shelton feels like the luckiest guy ever
The country singer sure wears his heart on his sleeve. As a lead-up to the most romantic day of the year, the "God's Country" crooner posted a video of him and Stefani belting out "Happy Anywhere" on stage on February 10. The two were grinning from ear to ear, and it was clear that they were singing the words to each other.
While the music clip was heartwarming, Shelton's share on Valentine's Day was everything. He posted a black-and-white photograph of him and Stefani on their wedding day. The couple had their backs to the camera in an intimate moment as they pledged their lives together in the arch of a beautiful stone church. Flowers adorned the space as their friends and families shared their day with them. Shelton noted that he was "the luckiest man alive," before wishing Stefani a "Happy Valentine's Day," and telling her that he loved her.
Of course, describing himself as the luckiest guy ever had fans clicking the "like" button like wild. The snap garnered more than 90,000 likes as of this writing, as well as a barrage of comments from ardent fans. One fan gushed, "She is the luckiest woman alive. Happy Valentine's Day to you both." Another mused, "You both are so fortunate to have found one another!" Blake and Gwen, may you enjoy a lifetime of Valentine's Day happiness!