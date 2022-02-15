How Blake Shelton Just Referred To Himself Is Melting Hearts

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are feeling all the feels on their first Valentine's Day as husband and wife. The loved-up couple got hitched on Shelton's Oklahoma ranch on the 4th of July weekend, and have been bragging on each other since then. On February 14, Stefani took to social media to declare her love for her man, sharing two posts that showcased the different sides to their ever-blossoming romance.

In the first share, Stefani posted a montage video of her and Shelton basking in the glow of their love. From Shelton's love declaration on "The Voice," to them just jamming together on stage. The No Doubt singer wrote "yeaa," before adding a smiling face with hearts emoji. A few hours later, Stefani shared a clip from her wedding. The intimate footage had Stefani and Shelton dressed in their wedding attire at a table. Stefani's youngest son, Apollo, walked in and Shelton leaned over and caught both mom and son in an embrace. He then smothered the boy in kisses while Stefani also planted a few on him. As the "Slow Clap" singer aptly puts it in her caption, "The stars, the moon, my whole world." What makes the offering even more special is that Stefani set the clip to the wedding song Shelton wrote for her, "We Can Reach the Stars."

Of course, Shelton was also excited to celebrate his first Valentine's with his wife. He also set social media alight with his moving tribute to Stefani.