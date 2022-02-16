Inside Allison Gollust's Exit From CNN Amid Jeff Zucker Controversy

Allison Gollust is understandably unhappy about being ousted from CNN. According to Deadline, Gollust called her firing "an attempt to retaliate against me and change the media narrative in the wake of [CNN's] disastrous handling of the last two weeks." She added that while the outcome was "deeply disappointing" given her dedication to the network, she would leave "with [her] head held high."

The Wrap reported that Gollust worked with Zucker for years and joined him at CNN in 2013. The outlet reported that Gollust addressed Zucker's departure in a statement. "Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years. Recently, our relationship changed during COVID. I regret that we didn't disclose it at the right time," Gollust explained. "I'm incredibly proud of my time at CNN and look forward to continuing the great work we do every day."

Deadline noted that the memo from CNN chief Jason Kilar about Gollust's departure and the investigation was very direct. "I realize this news is troubling, disappointing, and frankly, painful to read," the CEO boss emailed CNN employees with the news about Gollust. "These are valid feelings many of you have." But Kilar continued, "Given the information provided to me in the investigation, I strongly believe we have taken the right actions and the right decisions have been made."