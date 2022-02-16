The Trey Songz Sexual Assault Allegations Explained

The following article includes graphic allegations of sexual assault.

Self-proclaimed inventor of sex Trey Songz (née Tremaine Aldon Neverson) is now being sued for sexual assault to the tune of $20 million.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, an unidentified woman has come forth alleging that Songz raped her while at a house party that he invited her to on March 24, 2016. The alleged victim claims that prior to the incident, the pair enjoyed a consensual sexual relationship but on that particular evening he suddenly became a "savage rapist" after she rebuffed several requests wherein he asked if he could "get that a**." It's reported that immediately after the pair entered a bedroom, Songz became physically violent toward the woman before ripping her pants off and penetrating her anus with his penis.

In response to the allegations, Songz legal team told TMZ that "the allegations in this complaint are false," and added that the singer "looks forward to having the facts fully aired."