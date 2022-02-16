Sharon Osbourne's Reunion With Carrie Ann Inaba Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Even though Carrie Ann Inaba and Sharon Osbourne don't work together on "The Talk" anymore, the friendship between the two women remains strong. The 69-year-old British actor was terminated from "The Talk" in March 2021 after sticking up for Piers Morgan's criticism of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Interview. Osbourne's argument with co-host Sheryl Underwood about race was reportedly the main reason for her departure. "As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon's behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace," a press release from CBS read, according to Page Six.

Inaba also left "The Talk" months after her friend in August 2021, albeit under different circumstances. People reported that Inaba has multiple autoimmune conditions that have caused her to struggle with both physical and mental health. "I am grateful for the opportunity I had to grow with the entire "Talk" family as well as truly connect with viewers on such a personal level," Inaba said ahead of her departure, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

However, leaving the show couldn't keep Inaba and Osbourne apart for good — and the responses to their February 15 reunion make it clear fans miss these ladies together!