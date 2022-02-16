Sharon Osbourne's Reunion With Carrie Ann Inaba Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Even though Carrie Ann Inaba and Sharon Osbourne don't work together on "The Talk" anymore, the friendship between the two women remains strong. The 69-year-old British actor was terminated from "The Talk" in March 2021 after sticking up for Piers Morgan's criticism of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Interview. Osbourne's argument with co-host Sheryl Underwood about race was reportedly the main reason for her departure. "As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon's behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace," a press release from CBS read, according to Page Six.
Inaba also left "The Talk" months after her friend in August 2021, albeit under different circumstances. People reported that Inaba has multiple autoimmune conditions that have caused her to struggle with both physical and mental health. "I am grateful for the opportunity I had to grow with the entire "Talk" family as well as truly connect with viewers on such a personal level," Inaba said ahead of her departure, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
However, leaving the show couldn't keep Inaba and Osbourne apart for good — and the responses to their February 15 reunion make it clear fans miss these ladies together!
Fans miss Sharon Osbourne and Carrie Ann Inaba together
On February 15, Sharon Osbourne shared a post on Instagram and Twitter with Carrie Ann Inaba, writing, "A friend for life. @carrieanninaba Your truth and spirituality inspire me and your friendship is safe." Needless to say, it sparked many fan feelings. Many fans of "The Talk" miss seeing Osbourne and Inaba together. One Twitter user responded: "Two classy ladies. You are loved and missed." Another fan of the two friends tweeted, "Beautiful people! Beautiful hearts! 'The Talk' is so devalued by your absence." Many respondents felt that "The Talk" isn't as good without them, like one fan who tweeted, "Miss you both on The 'Talk!' Actually, haven't watch since."
When Inaba announced she was leaving "The Talk," Osbourne immediately sent a supportive message to her friend. "Wishing you all the success and a beautiful new journey! Luvs ya!" Osbourne wrote on Inaba's farewell Instagram post, according to the Los Angeles Times. For many fans, it was a treat to see the stars continue with their friendship even when the cameras stopped rolling. "So Cool. True friends seem to be a rare gem today," one person tweeted. Another follower agreed, tweeting: "So happy to see you two, together, as good solid friends."