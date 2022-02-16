When Is Josh Duggar's Prison Sentencing?

In December 2021, Josh Duggar was convicted of receiving and possessing child pornography, although he pleaded not guilty to all charges, as per NBC News. Prosecutors claimed that the reality television star used a secret, password-protected partition on his work computer to download and store child pornography files. They provided evidence of the downloads corresponding to times when Josh was present at work. His activities were found to be a part of an already-ongoing investigation into a larger, private file-sharing program. The defense, on the other hand, argued that someone else gained access to Josh's computer and hacked into the secret program to download the material and potentially frame him. They have since been working to overturn the verdict.

Following the guilty verdict, a source close to the family told InTouch that the Duggar family has been "torn apart" by the trial and conviction. Some members of the Duggar family, known for their TLC reality show "19 Kids and Counting," have also spoken out about the situation. Josh's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, said in a statement that the "entire ordeal has been very grievous," adding, "our hearts and prayers are with anyone who has ever been harmed through [child sexual abuse material]." Derick Dillard, who is married to Josh's sister Jill Dillard, posted on Twitter ahead of the verdict on December 8 that he was "praying for justice." The ordeal isn't over yet, however, as Josh still faces a sentencing hearing.

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.