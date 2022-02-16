The Chris Cuomo CNN Fiasco Just Got Far More Disturbing

Chris Cuomo allegedly sexually assaulted a female temp worker in 2011 while working at ABC News, then tried to silence the woman in his role at CNN. According to The New York Times, Chris invited the woman to have lunch in his office at ABC to talk to her about getting a full-time job. When the temp worker went into Chris' office, there was no food, and the anchor pressured her for sex. When she declined Chris' advances, he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The Times reported that five years after the assault — at the height of the #MeToo movement — Chris reached out to the woman and suggested she arrange a segment about the PR company she worked for. According to her lawyer, "Ms. Doe suspected he was concerned about her coming forward publicly with her allegations and wanted to use the proposed segment as an opportunity to 'test the waters' and discourage her from going on the record about his sexual misconduct." She called Chris' alleged actions an "abuse of power at CNN to attempt to silence my client."

While the accuser claimed she was "disgusted by the similarities" between her experience and those of Andrew Cuomo's accusers, it's worth noting that Andrew was accused of sexual harassment, but never a full-on sexual assault. Andrew told Bloomberg on February 7 that he feels "vindicated" and may run for office again in the future.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).