Meghan McCain Shares Heartbreaking Message About Late Father John
Political pundit Meghan McCain has never been one to shy away from expressing her true feelings when it comes to any topic — especially when it comes to the loss of her late father, prisoner of war, and politician John McCain.
As you may recall, John tragically died on August 25, 2018, after being diagnosed with a glioblastoma, a type of malignant brain tumor, per the New York Times. Following his death, Meghan delivered an impassioned eulogy. "I am here before you today saying the words I have never wanted to say, giving the speech I have never wanted to give," she began, per AZ Central. After nearly sixteen minutes, she concluded the speech stating, "My father is gone. My father is gone and my sorrow is immense, but I know his life, and I know it was great because it was good. And as much as I hate to see him go, I do know how it ended. I know that on the afternoon of August 25th in front of Oak Creek in Cornville, Arizona, surrounded by the family he loved so much, an old man shook off the scars of battle one last time and arose a new man to pilot one last flight up and up and up, busting clouds left and right, straight on through to the kingdom of heaven."
Still, that tear-filled tribute wouldn't be the last time Meghan publicly spoke of her father and the impact his loss has had on her life.
Meghan McCain believes that 'grief never goes away'
On February 15, former "The View" co-host and conservative columnist Meghan McCain gave her Twitter followers an update on how she is dealing with the loss of her father. "Been a weirdly hard few weeks missing him," Meghan tweeted. "Grief never goes away, sending love to all of those who are also on the journey," she added.
Upon reading the candid tweet, many offered up words of support, encouragement, and love to Meghan. "Grief is weird! The grief is always there...sometimes buried deep.. sometimes buried shallow...but when it surfaces... it feels like it did when it first hit you. I rest easy knowing my loved ones souls are at peace," one Twitter user penned. Meanwhile, another tweeted, "Grief is like the tides. They come in softly and go out. Then there are storms they rush in and rush out. Sometimes knocking you off your feet. Your Dad was a good man. I miss him. Hugs."
RIP John McCain.