Meghan McCain Shares Heartbreaking Message About Late Father John

Political pundit Meghan McCain has never been one to shy away from expressing her true feelings when it comes to any topic — especially when it comes to the loss of her late father, prisoner of war, and politician John McCain.

As you may recall, John tragically died on August 25, 2018, after being diagnosed with a glioblastoma, a type of malignant brain tumor, per the New York Times. Following his death, Meghan delivered an impassioned eulogy. "I am here before you today saying the words I have never wanted to say, giving the speech I have never wanted to give," she began, per AZ Central. After nearly sixteen minutes, she concluded the speech stating, "My father is gone. My father is gone and my sorrow is immense, but I know his life, and I know it was great because it was good. And as much as I hate to see him go, I do know how it ended. I know that on the afternoon of August 25th in front of Oak Creek in Cornville, Arizona, surrounded by the family he loved so much, an old man shook off the scars of battle one last time and arose a new man to pilot one last flight up and up and up, busting clouds left and right, straight on through to the kingdom of heaven."

Still, that tear-filled tribute wouldn't be the last time Meghan publicly spoke of her father and the impact his loss has had on her life.