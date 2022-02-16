Prince Harry Showed Up In A Surprising Place After The Super Bowl

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie made a surprise appearance at the Super Bowl on February 13, delighting royal watchers. The Duke of Sussex scored the tickets to the big game as a job perk! The royal cousins watched Super Bowl 2022 in a Salesforce suite. Salesforce is a backer of tech application Better Up, where Harry works as the Chief Impact Officer. The ginger-haired father of two looked fabulous at the game; he seemed happy to be chatting with his cousin. People reported the 31-year-old princess, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their 1-year-old son August traveled to California for a visit, noting that Eugenie is the first known royal family member to visit Harry and Meghan in California. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in Santa Barbara with their two kids, Archie and Lili.

Eugenie's husband Jack and Meghan Markle stayed home with the kiddos, giving the royal cousins a chance to catch up. Harry and Eugenie are almost six years apart, but El País reported that their moms were very close, so the two families spent time together when they were growing up. The early bonding between Harry and Eugenie kept the cousins close into adulthood. However, Harry was seen after the game without Eugenie, living his American dream.