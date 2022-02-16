Prince Harry Showed Up In A Surprising Place After The Super Bowl
Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie made a surprise appearance at the Super Bowl on February 13, delighting royal watchers. The Duke of Sussex scored the tickets to the big game as a job perk! The royal cousins watched Super Bowl 2022 in a Salesforce suite. Salesforce is a backer of tech application Better Up, where Harry works as the Chief Impact Officer. The ginger-haired father of two looked fabulous at the game; he seemed happy to be chatting with his cousin. People reported the 31-year-old princess, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their 1-year-old son August traveled to California for a visit, noting that Eugenie is the first known royal family member to visit Harry and Meghan in California. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in Santa Barbara with their two kids, Archie and Lili.
Eugenie's husband Jack and Meghan Markle stayed home with the kiddos, giving the royal cousins a chance to catch up. Harry and Eugenie are almost six years apart, but El País reported that their moms were very close, so the two families spent time together when they were growing up. The early bonding between Harry and Eugenie kept the cousins close into adulthood. However, Harry was seen after the game without Eugenie, living his American dream.
Prince Harry visited the Rams' locker room
Prince Harry showed up in the Los Angeles Rams locker room after their Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals! Harry was smiling, and the Rams were thrilled Harry paid a visit. The team posted photos of the Duke of Sussex with the Lombardi Trophy, tweeting: "Feelin' like royalty. #SBLVI." The 37-year-old royal rocked his American look, with a Rams hat in tow. People reported that the prince was chatting with Rams owner Stan Kroenke, who also owns the Arsenal soccer club in the U.K.
The British prince got raves from celebrities attending the big game. Cedric the Entertainer shared a pic on Instagram with Harry, as did "The Star-Spangled Banner" signer Mickey Guyton. Guyton shared an Instagram photo with Harry, writing: "I met Prince Harry. He was just lovely. I even curtsied in my track suit." Is it just us, or does Harry seem to be taking to his new life in America? The latest news from The Firm seems grim, between Prince Andrew's case settlement and Prince Charles' charity under police investigation. We hope Harry loves his life in America.