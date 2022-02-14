Prince Harry And Princess Eugenie's Appearance At The Super Bowl Has Fans Seriously Confused
Prince Harry is no stranger to American football, and apparently, the same sentiment applies to his cousin, Princess Eugenie. Case in point: The royals were in attendance at the Super Bowl on February 13 to bear witness to one of the biggest nights in American sports.
Everyone knows that Prince Harry is quite the athletic type, with his experiences in sports like polo, rugby, and soccer, but not many know that once upon a time, he also tried his hand at American football. In an interview with ESPN (via USA Today) in 2016, the Duke of Sussex, "I played American football once and I broke my thumb. And I still have a screw in it, to this day." He added, "I managed to catch the ball, and then I got flattened by one of the most enormous people I have ever seen in my life. He landed on my thumb and I snapped it backwards."
It doesn't seem like he played the sport again, so he was more than happy to be a mere spectator at the big game along with his cousin.
Harry and Eugenie attended their first Super Bowl
It looks like Prince Harry is fully embracing American life, as evident in his willingness to participate in the Super Bowl as a fan. On February 13, fans were quick to spot the royal among the thousands of people in attendance at the SoFi Stadium, and he brought his cousin, Princess Eugenie, along with him. Meghan Markle and Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank were nowhere to be found, so the outing must have been a strictly cousins-only affair.
Needless to say, some were confused, considering how the British aren't the biggest American football fans. "Englishwoman and Englishman trying politely to pretend NFL is watchable," one fan joked. Meanwhile, others pointed out that this move must mean Harry is doing a great job assimilating to the American way of living. "I love this! So happy he gets to enjoy all parts American!" tweeted another fan. Someone else gushed, "Gather around because #PrinceHarry is living the life we wished for him. Eeeeeh."
So are the royals newly minted American football fans? We might have to wait for next year's Super Bowl to find out.