Prince Harry And Princess Eugenie's Appearance At The Super Bowl Has Fans Seriously Confused

Prince Harry is no stranger to American football, and apparently, the same sentiment applies to his cousin, Princess Eugenie. Case in point: The royals were in attendance at the Super Bowl on February 13 to bear witness to one of the biggest nights in American sports.

Everyone knows that Prince Harry is quite the athletic type, with his experiences in sports like polo, rugby, and soccer, but not many know that once upon a time, he also tried his hand at American football. In an interview with ESPN (via USA Today) in 2016, the Duke of Sussex, "I played American football once and I broke my thumb. And I still have a screw in it, to this day." He added, "I managed to catch the ball, and then I got flattened by one of the most enormous people I have ever seen in my life. He landed on my thumb and I snapped it backwards."

It doesn't seem like he played the sport again, so he was more than happy to be a mere spectator at the big game along with his cousin.