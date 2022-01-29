How Prince Harry Is Teaming Up With Serena Williams
Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on their own, they have harnessed the power of networking with the right people. Even before they quit the royal family as senior working members, they had teamed up with Oprah Winfrey. In late 2021, Meghan even appeared on her old friend Ellen DeGeneres' talk show. However, not all of their attempts at networking have been successful. Like when Meghan tried to use her title to further her political agenda of paid family leave by cold-calling Maine Sen. Susan Collins or West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito.
According to the Daily Mail, the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex have continued the networking streak and purportedly reached out to Tom Holland and Zendaya. The two are currently riding the waves of success thanks to the blockbuster success of "Spider Man: No Way Home" which, per Variety, is now the sixth-highest grossing film of all time. Richard Eden, Daily Mail's royal insider, alleges that the Sussexes contacted Holland and Zendaya and asked for a meeting. An old friend of Harry's apparently told Eden, "Tom and Zendaya were rather bemused, from what I hear." They added, "Tom had never met Harry or spoken to him in his life, so didn't know what they wanted."
However, the source confirmed that the power couples did, in fact, get together. Only time will tell if they will partner for a joint project, much like Serena Williams will team up with Harry for his first 2022 public appearance.
Serena Williams supports Prince Harry's venture
Meghan Markle knows that she can count on Serena Williams. After all, the BFFs have had each other's back since they hit met at a celebrity football charity event in 2014. And it's not a one-sided friendship either. Meghan has been spotted attending Williams' tennis matches, while Williams used her social media platform to back her buddy. In a now-deleted Instagram post, she wrote, "I am so proud of you for being so brave," according to The Washington Post. "I know it is never easy. You are strong — both you and Harry. I love you. I adore you. Your friend S," she added.
Now Williams will appear alongside Harry at his first public appearance of the year. In February, Harry will appear at a virtual summit for BetterUp's "Inner Work Day." (According to the Daily Mail, Harry receives compensation from the platform.) The company tweeted, "Breakthroughs happen when you take a break. Learn how Inner Work builds Mental Fitness with BetterUp CEO @Arobichaux, Chief Impact Officer Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, and world-renowned athlete @serenawilliams."
On BetterUp's agenda for the day, the site notes, "From creating companies and foundations designed to inspire others to achieve their best to tackling challenges and finding success both in and outside of work, Serena, Prince Harry and Alexi share their personal stories and unique perspectives." It's all about who you know and lasting friendships, and Harry and Meghan know how to work it best.