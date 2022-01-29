How Prince Harry Is Teaming Up With Serena Williams

Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on their own, they have harnessed the power of networking with the right people. Even before they quit the royal family as senior working members, they had teamed up with Oprah Winfrey. In late 2021, Meghan even appeared on her old friend Ellen DeGeneres' talk show. However, not all of their attempts at networking have been successful. Like when Meghan tried to use her title to further her political agenda of paid family leave by cold-calling Maine Sen. Susan Collins or West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito.

According to the Daily Mail, the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex have continued the networking streak and purportedly reached out to Tom Holland and Zendaya. The two are currently riding the waves of success thanks to the blockbuster success of "Spider Man: No Way Home" which, per Variety, is now the sixth-highest grossing film of all time. Richard Eden, Daily Mail's royal insider, alleges that the Sussexes contacted Holland and Zendaya and asked for a meeting. An old friend of Harry's apparently told Eden, "Tom and Zendaya were rather bemused, from what I hear." They added, "Tom had never met Harry or spoken to him in his life, so didn't know what they wanted."

However, the source confirmed that the power couples did, in fact, get together. Only time will tell if they will partner for a joint project, much like Serena Williams will team up with Harry for his first 2022 public appearance.