How Is Princess Eugenie Following Prince William And Prince Harry's Footsteps?
Princess Eugenie is perhaps not the kind of royal that gets as much attention as Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle do, but she's still very much dedicated to her work engagements and public appearances. Plus, she's managed to keep her name out of all the negative headlines, despite her father, Prince Andrew, bringing controversy to Buckingham Palace after being sued for sexual assault. Eugenie has also made it no secret that she's been inspired to do more by her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. In an interview with British Vogue in 2018, Eugenie put it this way: "She's been on the throne 65 years. The dedication that she and our grandfather have put towards this country is incredible."
That's why it shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that Eugenie has picked up yet another initiative, but one that has her following in the footsteps of her cousins, Prince William and Prince Harry. And no, it has nothing to do with William and Harry's feud, but rather, their efforts in trying to protect the world and its future. Here's what Eugenie has to say.
Princess Eugenie wants everyone to start protecting the oceans
Just like Prince Harry and Prince William, Princess Eugenie wants to become the next eco-warrior in the royal family. In an October 12 piece that she wrote for Spear's Magazine, Eugenie made a plea to readers to protect Earth's oceans, which she says have "the best natural solution we have to climate change." She continued, "There is only one ocean. The challenges it faces are sadly man-made and most can be turned around if we act now. If we work together to protect it, the ocean will protect us — in perpetuity."
In an effort to show what can be improved around the world, Eugenie applauded the work that has been done on the United Kingdom's Ascension Island, which sits 1,000 miles off the coast of Africa. "If the rest of the world were to follow Ascension's example, we could see fish stocks recovering and carbon-absorbing habitats reviving within a few years — all with the potential to mitigate climate change," she explained.
Meanwhile, both William and Harry are doing their part in conserving Mother Earth. William has launched his Earthshot Prize, which encourages people to solve answers to some of the planet's biggest environmental problems, while Harry is doing his part to change airline travel with his initiative, Travalyst. According to Newsweek, the non-profit organization has just partnered with Google to allow consumers to choose and book flights that offer the lowest carbon emissions. Together, the royals truly are becoming eco-warriors.