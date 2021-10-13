How Is Princess Eugenie Following Prince William And Prince Harry's Footsteps?

Just like Prince Harry and Prince William, Princess Eugenie wants to become the next eco-warrior in the royal family. In an October 12 piece that she wrote for Spear's Magazine, Eugenie made a plea to readers to protect Earth's oceans, which she says have "the best natural solution we have to climate change." She continued, "There is only one ocean. The challenges it faces are sadly man-made and most can be turned around if we act now. If we work together to protect it, the ocean will protect us — in perpetuity."

In an effort to show what can be improved around the world, Eugenie applauded the work that has been done on the United Kingdom's Ascension Island, which sits 1,000 miles off the coast of Africa. "If the rest of the world were to follow Ascension's example, we could see fish stocks recovering and carbon-absorbing habitats reviving within a few years — all with the potential to mitigate climate change," she explained.

Meanwhile, both William and Harry are doing their part in conserving Mother Earth. William has launched his Earthshot Prize, which encourages people to solve answers to some of the planet's biggest environmental problems, while Harry is doing his part to change airline travel with his initiative, Travalyst. According to Newsweek, the non-profit organization has just partnered with Google to allow consumers to choose and book flights that offer the lowest carbon emissions. Together, the royals truly are becoming eco-warriors.