Mariah Carey Isn't Paying Nick Cannon's New Song About Her Any Attention
Mariah Carey is one of the biggest names in music, but she's also had a very interesting romantic history. Carey married her first husband, music executive Tommy Mottola, when she was 23, and has been in several relationships ever since, per Us Weekly. Since 2016, Carey has been in a relationship with Bryan Tanaka, after she called off her engagement with billionaire James Packer. Carey and Tanaka called it quits in April 2020, but reconciled later that year and have been inseparable ever since, according to Essence.
While Carey has been in a steady relationship with Tanaka, it seems like her ex Nick Cannon — whom she married in 2008 and shares two children — still loves her and wants to win her back.
On Valentine's Day, Cannon released a new single called "Alone," that is apparently an "ode" to his ex-wife, per People. "This is for anybody else who is #ALONE on Valentines Day... I had to come Raw from the heart on this one. #Broken #Shattered #Toxic #RAW&B #Alone," Cannon tweeted after the song's release on YouTube. However, it doesn't seem like Carey is paying any attention to Cannon's song, focusing instead on her own relationship.
Mariah Carey is 'really happy' in her current relationship
Valentine's Day may have come and gone, but not for Mariah Carey. The pop diva documented her V-Day festivities on Instagram, revealing she spent the special day with her son Moroccan and her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka. "Valentine's marathon continues. Hour 23!" Carey captioned a picture of her with Tanaka on February 15. Meanwhile, Tanaka also posted the same selfie (pictured above), and called Carey his "Valentine."
Carey's post came two days after ex-husband, Nick Cannon, told the world he wanted to rekindle his relationship with her on his new song, "Alone," which samples Carey's hit "Love Takes Time." On the track, Cannon sings about missing his relationship with Carey. "I'd trade it all for the case / If I could have you back / If I could go back to where we started at," he sings over the mid tempo track, per Genius. However, it seems like the ship has sailed for Cannon, as Carey is in a blissful relationship with Tanaka.
A source told People in December that Carey "is really happy" in her relationship and that Tanaka is "always doting on her and they have a great time together." The two spent the holidays in Aspen together, and Carey loves the fact that he's "great with her kids." Cannon may have to accept that Carey will always be his baby in his heart, but not in real life.