Mariah Carey Isn't Paying Nick Cannon's New Song About Her Any Attention

Mariah Carey is one of the biggest names in music, but she's also had a very interesting romantic history. Carey married her first husband, music executive Tommy Mottola, when she was 23, and has been in several relationships ever since, per Us Weekly. Since 2016, Carey has been in a relationship with Bryan Tanaka, after she called off her engagement with billionaire James Packer. Carey and Tanaka called it quits in April 2020, but reconciled later that year and have been inseparable ever since, according to Essence.

While Carey has been in a steady relationship with Tanaka, it seems like her ex Nick Cannon — whom she married in 2008 and shares two children — still loves her and wants to win her back.

On Valentine's Day, Cannon released a new single called "Alone," that is apparently an "ode" to his ex-wife, per People. "​​This is for anybody else who is #ALONE on Valentines Day... I had to come Raw from the heart on this one. #Broken #Shattered #Toxic #RAW&B #Alone," Cannon tweeted after the song's release on YouTube. However, it doesn't seem like Carey is paying any attention to Cannon's song, focusing instead on her own relationship.