The Huge Reason Fans Suspect That Nick Cannon Wants Mariah Carey Back

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that Nick Cannon still has Mariah Carey on the brain. The singer wrote a song that seems to be all about Carey, and we wonder what she must think of it. Cannon shared the song "Alone" on YouTube on Valentine's Day, dedicating it to anyone else who was alone on the holiday. According to ET Canada, the song samples Carey's 1990 track "Love Takes Time," and there are a lot of indicators that it's an ode to the songstress.

"I say I'm cool when I know I miss it / I'd trade it all for the case / If I could have you back / If I could go back to where we started at," one verse reads. Another line in the song alludes to Cannon's current lifestyle. "As much as I want you back / It's probably better where you at / 'Cause I'm still running the streets / I'm still all in the sheets / Having babies / Models and singers and actresses saying they pregnant by me," he sings.

It seems like Carey still has respect for Cannon, too. In her 2020 book "The Meaning of Mariah Carey" (via People), Carey revealed that she and Cannon still have fun with their kids, and they work together to co-parent. "Honestly, I think Nick and I could have worked it out between the two of us ..." she wrote. Could Carey and Cannon be the next Bennifer? We'll have to wait and see.